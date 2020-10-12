Kuaka/godwits return to Manawatū Estuary for the summer season

The kuaka/godwits are returning to the Manawatūu Estuary at Foxton.

The kuaka/godwits were welcomed on Saturday to the Manawatū Estuary at Foxton.

Organised by the Manawatū Estuary Trust (MET), around 60 people turned up for the welcome.

Welcoming the kuaka/godwits that are returning to the Manawatū Estuary at Foxton.

MET member Kathryn Lane said in keeping with tradition and local appreciation of the seasonal change by the manu heke (migrating bird) return, a karanga and mihi was given to the birds that have returned.

"The karanga of the kuaka/godwit had even more significance as the call resonated out over the mudflats."



Lane said the incoming tide comes ashore to the roosting grounds where the wading birds are feeding on the mud flats.

When the tide recedes the birds follow the retreat of the water and continue feeding within the mud flats.

"On Saturday we experienced a low high tide, but the long distance spotting scopes enabled people to have an excellent view of the birds.

"Our gathering acknowledged an appreciation of the diversity among the estuaries that are host to our migratory birds and what part they play in the retention of biodiversity.

"Not least those that annually migrate to their feeding grounds, to depart again carrying within them another generation of their species."

Massey University associate professor Dr Phil Battley outlined the conditions that challenged the kuaka/godwits in this year's return flights from the Alaskan breeding grounds.

"The satellite tracking enables us to account for the formidable challenges overcome by the kuaka/godwits, in the greatest flight of them all - the trans-Pacific crossing from Alaska to New Zealand."

Battley said there has been a count of 165 birds at the estuary.

"This is good considering that we know a lot of NZ birds have been in Australia this year due to easterly winds.

"We did have more young birds stay the winter than usual because of the cracker breeding season they had last year, and I expect the total number to increase yet.

"Juveniles should be arriving now too."

Saturday was also the World Migratory Bird Day, an annual awareness-raising campaign by the UN Environment Programme, highlighting the need for the protection of migratory birds and their habitats.