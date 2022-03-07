Wairere Central Districts Red Meat Farm Business of the Year winners Steph and Ian Strahan. Photo / Andy Kruy

Manawatū farmers Ian and Steph Strahan are the winners of the 2022 Wairere Central Districts Red Meat Farm Business of the Year award.

The Strahans bagged a prize pool of $20,000, $10,000 cash and the same value in products from sponsors.

Their diverse lamb and beef production business at Kiwitea, north of Feilding, is achieving production of more than 700kg/ha of carcass weight off their finishing area. A cropping component in their business also spreads the risk of farmgate price volatility and adds to the success of their pasture renewal programme.

Ian says winning the top prize was unexpected and humbling.

"We were really surprised to hear our names called out as the winners because we hadn't expected to get past the first round of judging, let alone win the award.

"The judging was a great exercise for us because we took a good look at everything we're doing here. It's great to know that our goals and results line up with our peers in the sector too," he said.

Sean Stafford, one of the judges, says the Strahans' business is a brilliant example of how sustainable farming principles can lead to high-profit outcomes.



"They operate a simple farm system which is uniquely structured to capture market opportunities. There is high attention to detail, and they make great use of data and tools to achieve excellent performance outcomes," Stafford said.



Organising committee chairman Paul Olsen says the Strahans' win sets the bar at a great level for the future of the competition.

"This award is all about excellence in farming, particularly red meat production, and we were delighted with the quality of all the entries for our inaugural year," he said.

Kicking off the award in 2022 was timely, given the pressures of rising costs and the global pandemic. "I think people are really excited to have something like this competition in our patch."

Runners-up were Taihape hill country farmers Derek and Leanne White who received $2000.

Red meat farmers from the western regions of the lower North Island were invited to enter their business for the award. Naming sponsor Wairere is the country's largest ram breeding business.