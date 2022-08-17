Parkland School students Ayaan (left), 7, and Bentley and Danny, both 8, were among the 220 students who attended the Kind Hearts Regional Event afternoon session for juniors last week. Photo / Judith Lacy

Feelings are not forever.

That was one of the messages about 800 students took away from the Kind Hearts Regional Event last week.

Guest presenter Cat Levine, of Auckland, had the students repeating after her that feelings are not forever.

She grew up on a farm at Putāruru with two big brothers and a big sister. There were also lots of cows. She would get mad when her siblings got to stay up late or play with toys she couldn't because she was too young.

However, she learned feelings aren't forever. She also talked about recognising big feelings and each student received a mood cube.

They had the challenge of finding an emoji and word that described how they were feeling.

Levine says the mood cubes develop emotional literacy, build empathy, and are good conversation starters.

Levine has been speaking for more than 20 years about wellbeing in schools and workplaces.

Studio Rubix director Toby Morland was a guest speaker at Kind Hearts Regional Event at Awapuni Racecourse last week. Photo / Judith Lacy

Studio Rubix director Toby Morland shared his gratitude his dog is always waiting for him when he comes home. He is also grateful when he gets to see his brothers and sisters.

The Palmerston North mindfulness facilitator asked the students to close their eyes and think of one, two or three things that make them happy.

He and wife Kate have four daughters, aged 5 to 11, and each night at dinner everyone says what they are grateful for. Sometimes they all say the same things.

Moreland also took the students through a breathing exercise to calm their bodies - breathe long and slow, deep into your body.

Mayor Grant Smith told the students manawa as in Manawatū was te reo Māori for heart.

People who live in Manawatū have a reputation for being kind-hearted, generous and welcoming.

Words, actions and smiles are ways we can show kindness. It is like giving someone a birthday present when it is not their birthday, Smith said.

Puppet show Rayz Roadshow also entertained the children.

About 800 children took part in one of the four sessions over two days last week. It was the first time a school from Whanganui had attended - Aranui.