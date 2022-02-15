Kind Hearts schools co-ordinator Raewyn Marshall prepares another kit to help children learn about unconditional kindness. Photo / Judith Lacy

Kind Hearts schools co-ordinator Raewyn Marshall prepares another kit to help children learn about unconditional kindness. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

From February's lesson about the power of one kind word, to November's spreading kindness around the world, children are challenged to think kind and be kind.

Kind Hearts schools co-ordinator Raewyn Marshall is busy preparing resource kits for 2022. They are designed create a culture of kindness.

The kits include a 10-month challenge calendar and a matching journal for students to record their actions and thoughts.

A new addition this year is cards for children to write what they would like to hear from the sidelines when they are playing sport.

Registration as a Kind Hearts school or teacher costs $57.50. As well as the kit schools get unlimited places at the regional event in August with the theme being kind to myself.

Marshall would like all Manawatū schools to register - last year about 40 per cent did.

Kindness is really just smiling, being respectful and having good manners, she says. It is not about big gestures or gifts.

Kind Hearts is developing resources for early childhood centres with activity-based kindness activities such as role plays.

While the charity is Palmerston North based it gets requests for kits from all over New Zealand.

For more information about Kind Hearts in Schools, visit kindheartsmovement.org.