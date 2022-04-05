Kind Hearts Coffee co-ordinator Sarah Taylor. "I just thought: 'Coffee, people, that's me'." Photo / Supplied

You are about to order your favourite caffeine hit when the barista says: "It's already been paid for".

Imagine how that random act of kindness from a stranger would perk up your day.

That's the motivation behind Kind Hearts Coffee - pay it forward and make someone's day.

Sarah Taylor is the co-ordinator of Kind Hearts Coffee. She ran welding and engineering supplies business Tech World for 29 years, which she and her partner recently sold.

Considering herself now basically retired, she responded to an ad for the voluntary gig. She wanted to give back to the Manawatū community because the community supported her when she was in business.

"I just thought: 'Coffee, people, that's me'."

With a background in calling on customers and building relationships she thought she could do the role.

Taylor keeps in touch with vendors, making sure they have all the necessary promotional material and promotes the scheme to other vendors.

Taylor says Kind Hearts Coffee is about giving the public the opportunity to do random acts of kindness, something that gives warm fuzzies.

There are 18 Kind Hearts coffee outlets – cafes, restaurants and karts, and she would like to increase that number.

The idea is to buy a coffee for the next person in line and you can add a note such as "enjoy your coffee" or "have a great day".

Kind Hearts operations manager Robyn Tootill says: "It will make their day, it will also make your own. You will feel good when you do that."

+ INFO For more information email coffee@kindheartsmovement.org.

The list of participating vendors is on Kind Hearts website.