Colin Hoare (left) and Ken Thomas with their Anzac Tribute Lest We Forget exhibition they have put together with Robyn Laing. Photo / Judith Lacy

As a Cub Scout, Ken Thomas had the opportunity to talk to Boer War and World War I veterans.

"It was a really valuable experience listening to them."

Each Anzac Day the Palmerston North artist thinks of all the veterans he knew. It was what they didn't say about the conflict as much as what they did share about their experiences.

He is one of three artists who has work in the exhibition Anzac Tribute Lest We Forget.

Thomas' paintings feature Spitfires, the British fighter aircraft used during World War II. He did a lot of research on the plane, including different camouflages used for different missions. He wanted to depict events from an emotional perspective as well as historic.

The average age of Allied pilots in the Battle of Britain was 20 and one of the paintings in the exhibition has a Spitfire pilot going over his old school, Thomas' way of reminding people how young these men were. He does not want to glamorise conflict - there are no paintings of German planes going down.

Palmerston North artist Ken Thomas likes his works to take viewers on a journey into the past - as a participant and not simply a spectator. Photo / Judith Lacy

Thomas did his illustration training at The Learning Connexion. He studied at the Wellington school for four years part-time while working nights in a hotel.

Thomas says the narrative style suits him best - telling a story people can look at visually.

His career has been wide-ranging from hand drawing maps for Lands and Surveys to working at the Ministry of Defence. He dreamed of being a lighthouse keeper and living in a great location to paint, but automation put paid to that.

One of Colin Hoare's pieces in Anzac Tribute shows a Ukrainian boy crossing the Polish border, fleeing the world's latest war. The background is yellow, then blue. They are the colours of the Ukrainian flag but the wrong way round. Flying your flag upside down is a sign of distress.

It is important to understand what is going on now in the world as it would be so easy for a wider conflict to happen again, he says.

Hoare's painting Thanks Mate shows two soldiers talking to each other and the thanks is the artist's appreciation of the freedom we have in New Zealand.

Hoare says we are extremely lucky the Allies won World War II.

"If we hadn't just imagine what would have happened. We've got to thank those people, they gave up a lot."

Hoare's father fought in the Battle of Greece and the Battle of El Alamein during World War II, while his great-uncle was at Gallipoli. His brother fought in Vietnam.

A signwriter by trade, Hoare is a self-taught mainly portrait artist.

His work can be seen in many places in the central city including his mural of Jack Register outside Moxies Cafe and all the Georges in George St parking spaces are his. He was a finalist in the Adam Portraiture Award 2018.

Robyn Laing is the third artist based at Square Edge Arts Centre who has work in the Anzac tribute. She has captured her uncle, Spitfire pilot Terry Kearins. The Kairanga farmer was shot down over occupied France during World War II. Kearins spent months on the run from the Gestapo.

Thomas says the exhibition is about memories and people, pain and joy, restful reflection, and what people fought and died for - tolerance, fairness and peace.

The Details

What: Anzac Tribute Lest We Forget

When: Until May 1

Where: Square Edge Arts Centre

Entry: Free