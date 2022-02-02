Next month, Gary and Lynette Kear will say farewell to more than 40 years of retailing in Terrace End. Photo / Judith Lacy

Buying clothes is usually an uplifting experience, but every day Gary and Lynette Kear are hearing the word "sad" from their customers.

The owners of Kear's Fashions in Terrace End are retiring on March 25 after taking over the business in 1979. The lease is expiring and, facing a three-year renewal term, the Kears have decided to hang their last dress and display their last handkerchief.

In 1957, Gary's parents Ron and Winifred (known as Freddie) opened Kear's Drapery in the newly built Broadway Court. Gary and Lynette took over when Ron got Parkinson's.

"We've done our bit," Lynette says simply. "Every second word is sad but [the customers] are happy for us."

Both are in good health and they will continue living in Feilding where they will potter around, Gary says. Their son, daughter and three grandchildren are all in Manawatū.

"We've had a lot of customers who are upset that we are retiring because where are they going to shop from? It's a bit awkward but we've got to do what is best for us," Gary, 76, says.

"It will be a different life," Lynette says. "It will be sad to go but time is ticking by."

The Manawatū Guardian overheard one customer say to the Kears: "Enjoy your retirement. Where will I buy my polo neck shirts?"

Another said: "Just having a look. It's very sad that you are closing down."

Lynette says they have always chosen better quality merchandise. "Some people come and tell me that they have had a pair of pants for 10 years."

The couple wants to thank customers who have shopped with them over the decades, acknowledging if it wasn't for them they wouldn't still be in business.

Gary says they always give an honest opinion on whether the garment suits - there's nothing worse than customers being sold something under pressure and then regretting it.

Lynette says older women are dressing in more modern styles and brighter colours these days. Once she would never get an older woman in floral pants, now it's a breeze.

Ron Kear in Kear's Drapery, circa 1959. The boxes behind him are thought to be stockings.

Gary was 34 when he took over the family business. He had worked at an electrical wholesaler in Palmerston North.

"My father always said as long as you carry Bendon and knitting wool you will never go amiss."

But times changed - they don't sell either now and it hasn't affected the business, he says.

The shop is the only original Broadway Court tenant left. The couple says the shop has the best windows in Terrace End as they face Broadway Ave and Ruahine St. "It's surprising what you sell due to your windows, it really is," Lynette says.

Lynette and Gary will also celebrate 50 years of marriage on March 25. They met on a blind date.