Kat Maxwell writes from the colours of her Soul

'Colouring my Soul' is author Kat Maxwell's first book of short stories.

Kat Maxwell reads from her book, Colouring my Soul.

She reads a verse from Black.

"The wind blasts across the school playground flipping the leaves in my face, with a peppering of dust, just to piss me off more because I can't kick the stupid things. The day is grey, my life is grey, the other kids mock me and my soul is black. I feel heavy, like some mongrel is sitting on my shoulders."

Colouring my Soul is Maxwell's first book.

Maxwell was adamant she was not going to go back and correct anything or change the language when it was suggested she publish.

Her uncle at Otago University gave his approval when he read the short stories.

The response and encouragement was a surprise to Maxwell, but she's taking it all in her stride.



Who is Maxwell?

Underscore practical.

Maxwell worked for Palmerston North Council for 14 years, and drove the big rubbish trucks.

She laid the carpark at the Highbury Whānau Centre.

"Drove the roller to make it level," she says.

And she can lay concrete.

"I was the supervisor of concrete maintenance."

Tuhoē and Ngāpuhi, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and now published author.

Maxwell grew up reading CS Lewis and Witi Ihimaera, but it was her grandmother Waioira Rahi Karena who was the storyteller.

Maxwell is not one for self-praise except to say the only trumpet she will blow is that her verse is the (cultural) oral tradition put into print.

She and her tūakana first cousin were young when they sat with the nannies and heard all the gossip.

"A lot of the events are significant in my memory," Maxwell says of her short stories.

"I'm blessed with a good memory."

Highbury Whānau Centre manager Anjali Naran-Butler says Maxwell's writing is beautiful.

"It is a heartfelt collection.

"Kat is a massive inspiration and the potential for success.

"Her stories are relatable."

Naran-Butler says young people and their families will see themselves in Maxwell's writing.

"She reminds me of Iti Ihimaera.

"Her writing comes from a cultural space.

"It is very Māori and a huge record for everyone in Highbury and Palmerston North."

There are 32 short stories in Colouring my Soul.

Not all are those raw experiences in Maxwell's book are dark.

"There's a funny one," says Maxwell, referring to Mmmm Chocolate.

Maxwell was very young, but when told not to touch the chocolate that was placed on the high stove mantle in the kitchen, she could not resist.

The "spell was tantalising", says Maxwell, except the chocolate was a laxative.

But it's Maxwell's detail and the way she writes that is compelling,

Maxwell has succeeded her nanny, she is now the storyteller.

"Colouring my Soul is a gift for my whānau," says Maxwell.

• Colouring my Soul will be launched at the City Library, 6pm, Wednesday, December 16