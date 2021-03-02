Karlen Redfern wins Gordon Alve Memorial Trophy at Manawatū awards

Karlen Redfern won the Gordon Alve Memorial Award at the Regional Theatre Awards.

Unlike Joseph, Karlen Redfern's light is not dimming but shining bright.

The lighting designer and operator won the prestigious Gordon Alve Memorial Award at the Regional Theatre Awards last month.

Karlen won the award for outstanding technical ability, ingenuity and creativity in theatre production for his work on Act Three Productions' Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat last year.

He also won the lighting design and operation award.

Joseph was the first show he did the lighting for after learning much of his craft from Samantha Peters, who was the first recipient of the Gordon Alve award in 2018.

"I was quite surprised, it was quite cool," Karlen says about winning the award.

Karlen started with what was then Abbey Musical Theatre as a crew member after his friend Ben Ogden encouraged him to get involved.

"Ben brought me down here one day and I've been here ever since."

Karlen's first Abbey show was the Phantom of the Opera at the Regent on Broadway in 2014.

When the opportunity came up to help with the lighting he jumped on board.

Karlen says he's definitely got the theatre bug and is happily giving up sunny weekends to prepare the lighting the Act Three Productions' next show, Chicago.

"It's just great to be able to be appreciated."

He gets pre-show jitters hoping the lighting will be okay. "After the first show or couple of shows you don't worry about it as you know it's working."

Gordon Alve developed his interest in technical aspects of theatre when assisting Alex MacLean of Mac Sound set up and operate audio and lighting at places like Palmerston North's Opera House. Gordon was a behind-the-scenes supporter of theatre in Manawatū and he worked at what is now the Conference and Function Centre.

Gordon was one of the first to incorporate visual imagery within productions when the use of physical sets was impractical.

Gordon died in 2017. The idea of recognising his quiet, but enormous, contribution to encouraging and supporting local technicians develop their technical skills and expertise to enhance theatre productions was mooted by a group of like-minded technical friends and colleagues at Gordon's funeral.