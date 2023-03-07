Kairanga School acting principal Finn Barnett with students Alysha Jefferies, Wade McEwan, and Amon Argyle at Kairanga Reserve. Photo / Judith Lacy

Among the newly planted native trees, weta hotels and former bowling green shelters at Kairanga Reserve there is a care code.

It was written by Kairanga School students to instruct visitors how to look after the patch of land next to their school that they are helping develop.

“Please stay on the pathways,” the code says. “Baby trees are trying to grow here.”

The school received money from the Environmental Initiatives Fund for the reserve project that is about growing minds as well as trees.

Administered by Environment Network Manawatū, the fund supports Palmerston North-based community initiatives that improve environmental outcomes. The money comes from Palmerston North City Council and applications for large grants (between $1000 and $12,000) close on March 15.

Kairanga School principal James Rea was one of five speakers at an information evening about the fund recently.

Three Kairanga students took the Manawatū Guardian on a tour of the reserve.

Amon Argyle, 11, says the reserve’s weta hotels and bird feeders have attracted wildlife.

Alysha Jefferies, 12, likes the reserve as it is a quiet place where she can go to see nature. When the space is more developed she hopes she can do her schoolwork there.

The shelters and an old shed will be turned into learning spaces and places for breaks.

Wade McEwan, 11, says it is good to stop possums and rats from killing birds and eating their eggs.

Pioneer New World donated peanut butter to put in the traps. Good old peanut butter, Alysha says. “I had to resist myself.”

Native trees have been planted where there was once a pond. Photo / Judith Lacy

Toyota New Zealand donated the money for 50 trees and the city council and Horizons Regional Council staff have provided advice.

Alysha says the trees have been labelled so visitors and students can identify them and give them the care they need.

The care code explains the rules to keep the reserve safe and beautiful. “Please look after the creatures and shut weta hotels after viewing,” is also in the care code.

QR codes identify bird calls.

Kairanga Lions Club owns the land and has also assisted with the project.

Planning started in term 3 last year with physical work done in term 4, the Year 8 tour guides say. The pond was removed as it was a health and safety risk.

Square Edge Community Arts artistic director Karen Secombe told those at the information evening the organisation had used an environmental initiatives grant to develop a welcoming and productive courtyard at the rear of Square Edge.

What had been a hot and dry area with rusty and sad tables and chairs now attracts lunch eaters who can sit and engage with the environment.

A volunteer garden crew looks after the kai, rongoā and art-making plants.

Beth Lew from Growing Gardens and Communities said the organisation’s purpose is to empower people to grow their own kai and to foster a strong sense of community and friendship. It puts gardens in people’s backyards.

Yoko Wakiya from Upcycling Club 1said it was started about 12 years ago to make beautiful, useful or fun objects from recycled items. Its grant was spent on staff costs to develop new initiatives, volunteer expenses and materials. The money had boosted the morale of the group so much, Wakiya said.

The club’s activities include origami made from junk mail, magazines and printed emails, and making bottle-top games.

SuperGrans Manawatū manager Joanne Baird used the grant to buy preserving equipment and pay a tutor. Baird said the preserving workshops had grown so much bigger than she ever thought they would.

SuperGrans partners with Community Fruit Harvest Manawatū, the jars are donated, and the sugar comes from Just Zilch.

Applications for small grants (up to $1000) can be made at any time. Information on the fund and how to apply is at enm.org.nz. Administrator Kerry Jaques can answer questions - ring 06 355 0126 or email admin@enm.org.nz.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







