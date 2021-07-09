Kairanga Lions launches fundraiser for Feilding cancer fighter Alex Baker

Alex Baker with her daughter Winter, 7 months, and son Jordan, 3. Photo / Supplied

What started as a small black growth below Alex Baker's knee has resulted in surgery, gruelling treatment and a massive bill.

The 24-year-old Feilding woman has stage-three melanoma and has begun Keytruda immunotherapy treatment. Her Keytruda treatment is ineligible for Pharmac funding, so the Lions Club of Kairanga has launched a fundraising challenge hoping to raise $50,000.

Baker is the niece of long-serving Kairanga Lions member Kathryn Stanbra.

The melanoma started as the size of the nail on a little finger, then grew to the size of a thumbnail. A shaving was tested and the black growth was found to be malignant. In May, Baker had surgery to remove the deep-rooted growth, leaving a palm-sized hole. Skin from under her arm was grafted on to the wound and she had 82 stitches.

Stanbra says matter of factly her niece has been "through the mill".

Baker is a single mother to 3-year-old Jordan and 7-month-old Winter. Her parents Chris and Deb Baker also live in Feilding and are helping care for their daughter and grandchildren, as is a friend of Alex's.

Baker is receiving the Keytruda treatment at Crest Hospital in Palmerston North. Each treatment costs $8500 and is administered every three weeks for up to 12 months. Baker has had three treatments so far.

Every cent Kairanga Lions raises will go to Baker's treatment. The club of about 45 members hopes to reach the $50,000 target by November. A running balance will be published on the club's Facebook page.

The club has already underwritten the first $11,000 from its reserves. It is seeking support from businesses and individuals and asking those supporters to challenge other businesses and individuals to match or better their contribution.

Stanbra says her niece is embarrassed by the fundraising efforts but Stanbra says everyone is motivated as they want Baker to stay alive. Baker has been amazed and blown away by the support she has received.

Baker attended Longburn, Opiki and Kairanga schools and then Freyberg High School.

Stanbra says her niece is a great mother and doing a really good job raising Jordan and Winter.

"She's a lovely girl, she'd do anything for anyone."

Donations are tax deductible. Donors can email kairangalions@inspire.net.nz, write to PO Box 4102, Palmerston North, or contact the club via its Facebook page to receive a receipt. They are asked to provide their name, amount given and date given.

Donations can be made online to 03 0718 0122795 003 using Alex Baker as the reference. If you would like to know more about the fundraising challenge, ring Lion Murray Torwick on 021 819 061.