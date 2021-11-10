Ka Mua Ka Muri expo gives Palmerston North teachers a helping hand

Hoffman Kiln trustees David Chapple (left) and Cliff Wilson chat to an attendee at Ka Mua Ka Muri (Walking Backwards into the Future). Photo / Judith Lacy

Forget reciting the kings and queens of England. Who was Palmerston North's longest serving mayor? What is the Tānenuiārangi flag?

As the introduction next year of a new New Zealand history curriculum nears, Palmerston North primary school teachers became the students at Ka Mua Ka Muri (Walking Backwards into the Future).

It was organised by Palmerston North City Library to showcase the range of places, resources, collections, programmes, and people from the Manawatū heritage sector who can support teachers deliver the new curriculum.

New Zealand Rugby Museum director Stephen Berg brought enticing props to Ka Mua Ka Muri (Walking Backwards into the Future). Photo / Judith Lacy

About 30 organisations ranging from the Scandinavian Club of Manawatū to Te Rangimarie Marae, to Massey University Archives to the Royal NZ Engineers Charitable Trust took part in the expo-style event last week.

Year 1-8 teachers from more than 30 schools, representing more than 7000 students, were invited.

Attendees were asked to write down what topics they are considering teaching and what resources they need. This information was then shared with participating organisations.

City Library Heritage team leader Lesley Courtney (foreground) and expo visitors sort through old photos. Photo / Judith Lacy

A popular stand was Palmerston North City Library's photograph boards, which teachers could take away. The library used to show its photographic collection using the boards. When it started digitising its collection the boards became superfluous. About two-thirds of what was available at Ka Mua Ka Muri was taken.

Teachers how couldn't attend the expo but would like to select some images can contact the Heritage Team, second floor, Central Library, to arrange a visit.