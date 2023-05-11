Just Hope founder John Crowther says it takes a massive team effort to deliver the free community meals each Monday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Just Hope founder John Crowther says it takes a massive team effort to deliver the free community meals each Monday. Photo / Judith Lacy

What better way to celebrate 10 years of Just Hope free community meals than singing happy birthday Highburyoke style.

Legacy Church Community Centre in Palmerston North suburb Highbury is packed.

The music is loud. The waiters dance as they line up to take food to each diner.

John Crowther was walking down Broadway Ave one day and asked God what he wanted him to do.

“Two words were said to me - ‘feed people’.”

Crowther told the diners at the May 1 celebration that for two weeks after God spoke to him he started seeing people in need, people begging, going without.

“Somehow God was opening up my eyes to the very people he was most concerned about.”

Crowther contacted Pastor John Faiz for help to implement the vision of free community meals.

Just Kitchen has lasted so long as Faiz believes in people, Crowther says. He wants to help people and give them a chance.

Crowther estimates Just Kitchen has served more than 100,000 meals since it started in 2013, a “mind-boggling” number.

“The food is as good today as it was on our very first day.”

Just Hope is more than having a meal together, it is about a sense of community.

One man had gone from not talking and eating his meal in his car to being the last to leave and helping out, Crowther says.

“There’s something special about this place and we believe it’s because God is here.”

Mariana Tepania dishes up sponge pudding at Just Hope's 10th-anniversary celebration. She has been a volunteer for about five years. Photo / Judith Lacy

Preparation for the 6pm dinner starts at lunchtime and there are about 15 people in the core team. It is very much a team approach as nothing lasts for 10 years if it is done by only one person, Crowther says.

The multigenerational volunteers provide longevity and Crowther likens his role to a relay race; he started with the kai baton and is passing it on.

Children are fed and entertained in a neighbouring hall, giving parents a break.

Volunteers driving Legacy vans pick diners up from their homes.

Volunteer Gary Roberts jokes he started in the Just Hope kitchen about four and a half years ago, but has been promoted to dishwasher. Photo / Judith Lacy

Mayor Grant Smith was the special guest at the celebration.

He said the heart of the community in the southwest of the city is really strong and its residents look after each other.

And the meal? Roast pork with all the trimmings, roast potato and pumpkin, carrots, cabbage and sponge pudding.









This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



