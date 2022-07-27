Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Would the Wombles be impressed with Mihaere Dr one year on?

4 minutes to read
Some of the more unusual items I found along Mihaere Drive in Kelvin Grove on Sunday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Some of the more unusual items I found along Mihaere Drive in Kelvin Grove on Sunday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

"What do you need a bong for?" a friend of 20 years asked me.

How would Madame Cholet respond?

"I don't need the bong, I found it," I replied, slightly indignantly. I had to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.