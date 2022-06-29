Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Why doesn't the dishes sprite visit my house?

3 minutes to read
Do you think my double-line technique with ups and downs for drying fitted sheets will earn me a Nobel prize in physics? Given its patent potential, the photo doesn't reveal the whole setup.

Do you think my double-line technique with ups and downs for drying fitted sheets will earn me a Nobel prize in physics? Given its patent potential, the photo doesn't reveal the whole setup.

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

In winter, my domesticity goes from a B cup (bearable) to a double DD (double drudgery).

Let's start with washing clothes and linen. In winter, I wear singlets and socks so that's extra washing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.