Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: We get to decide who will steer 'Elwood's battleship'

Judith Lacy
By
3 mins to read
Part of the ceiling of the Palmerston North City Council chamber. There's a lot going on. Photo / Judith Lacy

Part of the ceiling of the Palmerston North City Council chamber. There's a lot going on. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

Journalists find themselves in some strange possies. Trying to hide from the Armed Offenders Squad behind a small bush on a busy Whanganui road with a former British soldier for company. Getting stuck atop

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.