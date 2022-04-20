The start of my mini tramp in Bunnythorpe is well signposted. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

I haven't met Victoria and Emilie Bruce but I'd like to.

Last week, the mother and daughter made it to Bluff after setting out from Cape Reinga in October along the national trail, Te Araroa.

I can't even imagine completing such a feat. The weather. The muscles. No Netflix.

Wind was a constant companion during my Sunday adventure. Photo / Judith Lacy

On Easter Sunday I decided to attempt a tiny section of the trail - from Bunnythorpe to Roberts Line. Until I got my hands on the city council's Palmy City Pathways booklet I didn't know the trail went so close to home.

I started at Stoney Creek Rd and thought the hardest part of the walk would be getting over the stile at the beginning. It wasn't and it turns out there were many stiles of various degrees of difficulty for moi with poor balance, a fear of heights and a lack of confidence in my ankles.

No, it was the uneven ground lurking under long grass that had me - for some of the walk - pondering each step in trepidation I'd soon be on my bottom with goodness knows what injuries. Thankfully, in places you could see where people had already tramped.

When my left ankle (which has had its share of trauma) found a hole, I cried out - startling a rabbit. Julian Fellowes couldn't have scripted it better. It was Easter and I was in Bunnythorpe. No harm was done to my ankle and the rabbit and I went our separate ways.

The trail is well signposted except for the bit where it isn't and a man politely asked me to go on the other side of the fence. This meant I had to get over a fortified fence sans a stile. My cumbersome efforts to get both legs over made Bridget Jones going down the fire pole look like a lady-in-waiting.

I feel almost traitorous writing this as it's not in the spirit of the trail, which seeks to get people off roads, but my favourite part was walking along Sangsters Rd. The freedom of not having to watch where I was walking was bliss, allowing me to enjoy the sights and appreciate the friendly wave of a local.

These friendly sheep point the way across paddocks, part of the Bunnythorpe section of Te Araroa Trail. Photo / Judith Lacy

At Stoney Creek Rd I was greeted by friendly sheep, always a boost to my mental health, and as a reward for getting over the second stile, a solo sheep - who was happy to talk.

For non-trampers like me a tramping pole would have come in handy. What I thought was an interesting rock turned out to be something else most unsuitable to take my weight. It collapsed after a gentle nudge from my shoe.

My intention was to retrace my steps back to where I'd left the car but I couldn't face it. So I walked home and called a taxi. Definitely not in the spirit of tramping but I was walking for more than two hours.

A New Zealand-long scenic trail has a long history and Te Araroa was officially opened in December 2011.

I was left with two impressions after my taster. Firstly, it is a privilege to walk on private land. Secondly, packs off to the Te Araroa Trust. What a logistical achievement.

Palmerston North marks the halfway point for the trail. There's my claim to fame - I'm a halfway tramper.