Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: SuperGrans preserving workshop a great confidence builder

Judith Lacy
By
3 mins to read
Patricia (left), Erika, Sian, Rebecca, Maakareta and yours truly with the finished products. Photo / Becs Beere

Patricia (left), Erika, Sian, Rebecca, Maakareta and yours truly with the finished products. Photo / Becs Beere

OPINION:

Plenty of great words rhyme with jam. Ham (yum), Sam (my late nephew Samuel), Bamm-Bamm (The Flintstones), lamb (love sheep), and tram (think Melbourne).

Jam is associated with so many pleasures in life -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.