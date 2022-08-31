Patricia (left), Erika, Sian, Rebecca, Maakareta and yours truly with the finished products. Photo / Becs Beere

OPINION:

Plenty of great words rhyme with jam. Ham (yum), Sam (my late nephew Samuel), Bamm-Bamm (The Flintstones), lamb (love sheep), and tram (think Melbourne).

Jam is associated with so many pleasures in life - jam on toast, jam smeared on your face, jam and cream on scones and between sponges. Dad loved jam squashes, as he called them. They're known to most people as belgium biscuits. Fiddly and time-consuming to make, but a delightful mix of cinnamon, raspberry jam, and jelly crystals.

I've always thought the preserving part of jam making had too much alchemy for my brain. So, when I saw SuperGrans Manawatū was running a free plum jam and lemon syrup preserving workshop, I was quick to register.

Donning the net hat, embroidered apron and checking fingers for any cuts, I was ready to absorb the power of preserving.

SuperGrans has a great thing going. Not only do workshop participants learn new skills, but they make use of fruit that would otherwise rot and donate the surplus products to foodbanks. The jars are pre-loved so it is reusing at its best.

I did chortle at the registration form. The age choices are under 24, 24-50, and 51-plus. I felt like a grandmother scrapping into the highest category.

Services co-ordinator Becs Beere is joined by volunteers Patricia and Maakareta (who calls me sweetheart and I feel immediately transported to my childhood). The other participants are Erika, Rebecca, and Sian.

The first thing I learn is that plum stones have pectin in them as does lemon juice. Pectin makes the jam set. Actually, that's incorrect. The first thing I learn is to put the apron on before the hairnet!

The jam's coming to a rapid boil in a pot with handles and I notice Becs moves the wooden spoon from where I had it across the pot with the potential for drips onto the element to balancing the spoon on a handle so any drips go back into the pot. Clever!

Becs explains jam makers have different ways of telling if the fruit mixture is ready to set. She's already placed a saucer in the fridge and as we put a dob of the mixture on the cold saucer we see it stick and when you run a finger through it the red blob makes like Moses. Another way to tell is if the mixture is grabbing the pot sides and looping on the wooden spoon, rather than running.

The jars have been sitting in a 50C oven so we don't put hot food in a cold jar, while the lids have been sitting in hot water so the seals will work. Pro tip - don't screw the lid too tight as the seal will do its magic.

The lemon syrup is easy to make and we use lemons and limes. You could use tangelos or oranges instead.

We get to take the recipes home. Part of me wishes we had step-by-step instructions for the preserving part but there's guidance online and I'm always tweaking recipes and instructions anyway.

I conclude preserving jam is just a matter of confidence. I mean what could go wrong - besides burning or cutting yourself? But common sense would prevail and, as Becs points out, if the setting and/or sterilising doesn't work you can keep the fruit mixture in the fridge. Mould is a good indication something went wrong.

To borrow inspiration from Wham! - wake me up before you go-go eat all the jam.