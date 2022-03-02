Check out these turbine reflections at the parklet outside Robert Harris Cafe. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

Man of letters Sir Vincent O'Sullivan told Kim Hill on Saturday morning he has never used a notebook in his life as many writers do. Why? Because he hates to be thought of as a public jotter.

I was driving and listening but as soon as it was safe I wrote down what O'Sullivan had just said. In my notebook. It was to hand as I was off to research my next Judith's Jottings.

Could I be any more of a public jotter if I tried?

I've always fancied myself as one of those mystery shoppers. It's a bit like being a detective - observing, reading people and situations, writing reports, being inconspicuous - all without a crime being committed.

I'd hardly started my stroll around the retail side of The Square - Te Marae o Hine, notebook in hand and pen poised, when I woman asked me what I was looking for. "Nothing" I replied a tad too curtly.

I started at the corner closest to where I'd parked - under The Hub. The corner premises are empty and some of the veranda has gone, exposing rust, wiring and ugly wood.

It's amazing what you see when you walk slowly and look up. The Westside Chambers sign has the names of previous tenants half scrapped off - at least one of which hasn't been there for more than 10 years.

I'm starting to feel down, even though it's one of those Palmerston North days when you have to pinch yourself to check you really are here as there is no wind.

Then I come across Pork Chop Hill's beautiful window and decide, because I'm not Vincent O'Sullivan and Kim Hill won't be interviewing me anytime soon, to award the Palmy-proud clothes shop the Jottings award for best shop presentation. As I continue walking I come across Floral Collaborative's window and decide it and Pork Chop will have to share the award.

Gift shop Urban Charm receives the creativity for a cause award for its display of books for Pride Month.

Signs of the times are peppered around The Square. Hope Kitchen has a contactless window with the message "no pass, no problem", House of Travel is selling cloth masks and Moreland Fabrics urges customers to keep calm and buy fabric.

I forget the pandemic for a minute as my senses are soothed as I stand admiring The Commercial Building's decorative veranda.

The stupidest e-scooter parking award goes to the dingbat who left a Lime right in front of a parking meter. I observed a woman leaning over said scooter as she tried to use the meter and there wasn't a mojito in sight for either of us.

The most picturesque spot on The Square's retail strip is surely that outside Square Edge. Photo / Judith Lacy

The most picturesque spot on the retail strip is surely that outside Square Edge with its poutama patterned roundabout, yarn bombing, planter boxes, outside seating and decorated footpath. Plus there's Paul Dibble's huia and The Grand across the road.

The most unexpected find award is also a tie, this time between the parklet outside Robert Harris Cafe with the wind turbine cutouts on the surrounds reflecting on the deck and the political mugs in the window of Bruce Watt Photography.

The Wally/Karen/Nigel award goes to the young guy on an e-scooter who nearly hit two women about to use the pedestrian crossing outside Low Grounded (think the opposite).

The savvy reading of the market award goes to Gong cha bubble tea store and the most inviting frontage award to Be You.

The Square is home to my favourite cafe, second favourite Indian and where I've spent most of my Palmy career. Yet, I still found much to learn, observe and marvel at on Saturday.

The self-appointed Square inspector will return next week with observations of the recreational part of the heart of the city.