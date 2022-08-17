This Eric Brew planter box mosaic in King St needs a serious spring clean. Will a candidate organise a working bee to get the job done? Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

You would have to be living in a pothole - and a super-deep one at that - to not know local elections are here.

I can see three candidate signs from my lounge window, noting the second put their sign higher than the first, and the third higher than the second. If a fourth candidate wants to use that fence, their sign will be almost airborne if they, too, seek a height advantage.

The Palmerston North mayoral race is an all-male affair with incumbent Grant Smith likely to romp home in a victory that would mean All Blacks coach Ian Foster could keep his job until Halley's Comet returns.

Two people - Debi Marshall-Lobb and Roly Fitzgerald - have put their names forward for the two Te Pūao Māori ward seats, so all eyes will be on the race for the 13 seats for Te Hirawanui general ward. A staggering 32 people have put their names forward, 12 of them sitting councillors.

Thims, Palmy's first cat, was at last month's Local Government New Zealand conference held in Palmy. He reports there was discussion about the collective noun for a group of councillors. Argument, one of our own elected members suggested.

When Thims told me this, I suggested annoyance. Thims gave me one of those wry looks, suggesting I'd gone too far, and then went off for a nap to sleep off the leftover hors d'oeuvre he'd hoovered up at the conference.

Councillors can be annoying, especially at the moment when they are here, there and everywhere. But the alternative is abhorrent - decision-making by an unelected mayor, officials or Wellington.

Much is made about the need for diversity - particularly the need for women, Māori, young people and a range of ethnicities. Rightly so.

In Palmerston North, we are making great strides in these areas. But, this doesn't mean anyone has the right to deface signs of candidates who don't look like them or send female candidates creepy messages. If you don't like a candidate, don't vote for them, but leave your crayon at home.

It's time we made some strides in other areas of diversity - renters, wheelchair users, those who rely on public transport, those on low wages.

If you are organising an event in the next seven weeks, much sure you keep Thims away from the hors d'oeuvre because it's likely your numbers will be boosted by candidates wanting to be seen, mingle and get the all-important selfie.

It is tempting to dismiss local elections as a waste of time, saying the council doesn't change its mind in response to community feedback. Of course, it doesn't always. That is democracy, but sometimes it does.

My rates for the 2022-23 financial year were to be $3106.20 but following submissions on the draft budget, my rates are now $2919.87. Still quite an increase from $2696 in 2021-22, though.

The decision to stay with the status quo for paid-parking times, the removal of the planter boxes along Pioneer Highway, and a fenced playground also come to mind as examples of people power.

Now we have the candidates, it is up to us the voters to do our part.

Pleeeeaaaaassssssssssseeeee vote. You can vote for just one candidate if that's what you feel comfortable doing. Let's put Palmy on the map for yet another positive reason - the highest local elections turnout in the country. #particaptingpalmy

And here's another way we can put Palmy on the map - productive candidate meetings. As the city slowly shrugs off winter, there is much to be done. Rubbish to pick up, public furniture to be cleaned, gardens to be weeded, fences to be painted.

Wouldn't it be great if candidates organised some working bees around the city. We could turn up and help, chew the fat, ask questions, get some fresh air and make our city as bright as our collective IQ.