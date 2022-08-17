Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Participating Palmy key to local elections

4 minutes to read
This Eric Brew planter box mosaic in King St needs a serious spring clean. Will a candidate organise a working bee to get the job done? Photo / Judith Lacy

This Eric Brew planter box mosaic in King St needs a serious spring clean. Will a candidate organise a working bee to get the job done? Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

You would have to be living in a pothole - and a super-deep one at that - to not know local elections are here.

I can see three candidate signs from my lounge

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.