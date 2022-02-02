The sun sets on Linklater Reserve's flying fox. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

Whatever the Covid alert level, Mother Nature's ever-changing canvas is writ large at Linklater Reserve.

The cloud streaks, blue skies and the stunning sunsets are there for anyone to see. If human wonders are more your thing, the reserve is a plane-spotter's dream as it's on the flight path.

The Kelvin Grove reserve is billed as Palmerston North's country park and indeed my favourite farm animal - sheep - can be seen over the fence just inside the entrance.

Snobbygoth's dog paintings on the toilet block are a nice touch. Photo / Judith Lacy

The reserve is an off-leash area and incredibly popular with dog owners. From being wary of dogs in my younger days, I'm learning to appreciate them more and can now even tell a shih tzu from a newfoundland. Off-leash doesn't mean unsupervised and out of control and walkers shouldn't have to deal with dogs leaping on them. On the plus side, there's no dog poo. Thanks responsible owners.

From the reserve's rise you can pick out Toyota, the hospital, the city centre. Who needs a pork chop when you have lamb cutlets?

Linklater is a great spot for exploring - every time I go I see something new. On Saturday night it was the strawberries planted around the gazebo. It had been one of those days when cars become ovens and the smell of melting tar - industrial and pleasant - rose up to meet you whenever you exited said oven. The open spaces and cooling air were just what the mind and body needed.

As gravel on the pathway went crunch, crunch - much more healthy than the crunch of an ice cream cone - I inhaled the smell of freshly mowed grass waiting to become hay. It takes me back to teenage memories of sorting the plastic cups and plates the hay makers had used for refreshments and finding not leftovers, but bits of hay.

Disc golf, bike tracks and grazing sheep are some of the attractions of Linklater Reserve. Photo / Judith Lacy

Unlike the Manawatū River Shared Pathway, at Linklater you can meander wherever the mood takes you. Or, in my case on Monday night, the fright. I'd navigated the swing bridge before but, camera in hand, it all became too much and I backed off it. Given how large the reserve is I don't think anyone spotted me.

The setting sun picks out the ridges on the ranges. The wind turbines - magnificent examples of Mother Nature and humankind working together - beckon. Are they signalling? What do they think of Omicron?

A pro tip: if you are my size don't try going down the slide to exit the Cessna 421. I got stuck, my ignominy caught on video. But unlike those Air New Zealand safety videos it has never seen the light of day. Thanks M!

Another pro tip: whatever your size, have a go at "flying" said plane. It's such fun.

The city council is still developing the reserve. A sign at the entrance advising what is opening in 2018, 2019 and 2020 needs to be replaced and the convolvulus growing on the righthand fence needs eliminating.

Unfortunately the information board about Palmerston North Airport is so worn it's almost illegible.

What is writ large is Linklater is another gem in Palmy's crown. Like all gems it needs everyone - the council, community and service groups, businesses and you and me - to keep it polished and glowing ever brighter.