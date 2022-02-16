The Broadway Ave/ Albert St roundabout is a car spotter's dream but best avoided at peak times if you are a nervous driver or are unsure about roundabout rules. Photo / Judith Lacy

When I started working in Palmerston North nearly 16 years ago I'd often come across claims it took just five minutes to get from one side of the city to another.

The first time I got stuck in the after-school traffic outside the hospital and going over Milson overbridge I knew this to be a lie.

As more people discover how great Palmy is, our growing pains are becoming more pronounced. Featherston/Rangitīkei, Grey/Ruahine, Tremaine/Vogel to name just a few busy intersections.

The Cloverlea roundabout - if you can call it that - aside, the Broadway Ave/Albert St intersection is probably the busiest roundabout in the city. Or should that be stopabout?

I observed the intersection from 4.45pm-5.30pm last Thursday and again on Monday. Surprisingly the traffic was busier on Thursday. The observations were a snapshot in time rather than a scientific study. I'm conscious Massey hasn't started yet, with workplaces splitting into two teams more people are working from home, and there's significant roadworks in Church St.

I noticed much more good and courteous driving than bad and inconsiderate. Bravo! There was the cheery wave as one car let another in, a flash of lights as another let pedestrians cross. Then there was the guy on his phone (grrr) who stopped to let a man with a walking stick through. On Monday a car with the number plate Mean9 stopped to let a woman cross - not so mean after all!

If you aren't familiar with this intersection, there's significant foot traffic with supermarkets on opposite corners, a pharmacy and a shopping centre on the others. The most amusing purchase was the man buying a bottle of something pink wrapped in pretty paper on Valentine's Day from the liquor shop.

Some cars were more conscious of not blocking the roundabout than others. It's all dependent on how many cars are heading to the Albert/Main traffic lights and if the cycle is in their favour. I'm no road engineer or professional driver but if vehicles bunched up more closely while waiting for the lights to change the situation could improve.

The roundabout is a car spotter's dream but best avoided at peak times if you are a nervous driver or are unsure about roundabout rules. Approach the intersection with caution, don't expect to just sail through. If you need to use the roundabout can you leave work earlier or later than 5pm?

An acquaintance recently told me he was trying one evening to back out along Broadway Ave after going to the pharmacy. The traffic was heavy and no one let him out so in the end he turned off his engine and waited for the traffic to clear. I didn't see anyone struggling to get out of Broadway but on Thursday I was outside Countdown and couldn't see too far down the avenue.

Those concrete circles bring out the best and worst in drivers. Hooning down Broadway towards Terrace End in the relief you got through the roundabout is a good example of the latter.

In my position under a tree outside New World on Monday, I was in a better position to notice vehicles that didn't indicate left - I'd guesstimate about 20 per cent lacked consideration to fellow motorists.

Thank you to the woman who called out to see if I was okay and the man who approached me with the same question. That was most kind of you. I'm sure I looked a sight sitting on the ground!

As I finished my spotting and jotting I suddenly found myself stopped in the roundabout, not blocking an exit though. I had been so busy watching the traffic coming from my right I'd not noticed cars were turning left heading to the traffic lights adding to the queue. There's a lot going on but entering the roundabout from the Countdown end when there is a car stopped just in front of you is dumb.

So, as the self-appointed traffic monitor, I award an A-.