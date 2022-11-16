Jakob Openshaw-Clark, 13, and his mother Gaye Openshaw-Clark pick up balls after the programme. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

Thankfully, I don't usually struggle to come up with an intro for these jottings. If I get really stuck I will sleep on it or have a shower and boom, there is the first paragraph.

This week is different. It could be that I'm trying to jot a week since I went to Parafed Manawatū's adaptive golf programme at Feilding Golf Club. That's never a good idea.

It could be that the extent of my volunteering involved collecting a few rogue balls. Most of the time, I sat there in awe of the kids' spirit and realised how little I know about golf.

But, deep down, I think it's because I don't want to offend.

It's a beautiful afternoon and five kids are having a go at golf under the helpful eyes of PGA pro Rhys. He asks the quintet what is the most important thing about the session. Jakob Openshaw-Clark knows the answer: "to have fun".

I get talking to Jakob and despite only being 13 he's interviewed Dr Ashley Bloomfield and some Paralympians I confess I've never heard of.

Jakob speaks so well - much better than many adults. He's been a Kea Kids reporter and had stints on Radio Lollipop when he's been at Starship Children's Hospital. Jakob wants to be a broadcaster. He will be fab.

He says Parafed is a good place for people who wouldn't necessarily have opportunities to play sport. He uses a wheelchair and has been part of Manawatū Parafed since it started in 2017.

Jakob, 13, is at Feilding Intermediate School this year and he's made a bet with his teacher's aides. If he gets his shoutout to Wez and Campbell in the paper, they will give him some chocolate. How could I say no? Jakob sees me writing down "Wes" and points out it is "Wez". An eye for detail is another great asset to have.

"I like any type of chocolate, if it's free I eat it." He particularly likes Caramello, one of my least favourite.

But back to the golf. The kids are given tennis balls and modified clubs and putters and I learn the difference - clubs are angled so you can hit the ball in the air. That's if I make contact, of course.

Rhys and Reuben give the kids a range of challenges such as knocking a ball off a cone with their ball, hitting their ball into a hoop, and target ball.

Harrison Atkins, 6, follows through on his shot while hoping to make his dad do some running around. Photo / Judith Lacy

Harrison Atkins, who has his own set of clubs, came up with his own game of hitting the ball to spots where his dad had to remain on his toes to collect. Way to go Harrison. He's 6 and an Energizer bunny.

Leon Ward, 5, checks on his shot at Parafed Manawatū's adaptive golf programme at Feilding Golf Club. Photo / Judith Lacy

Leon Ward, 5, was there with his dad and aunt. He, too, keeps going and going.

Then we moved to a bigger space where the quintet have a go with real clubs and balls. The grass quickly became strewn with white circles but there was no need for me to rattle my dags. The kids were eager to collect all the balls using these pick-up tubes. Something else I learned.

Scrolling through the list of the 228 New Zealand Paralympians, I only recognise a few names. Neroli Fairhall, Liam Malone, Lisa Adams and, of course, Dame Sophie Pascoe.

It's all very well feeling smug as the media counts our Paralympian medal tally but, like all sports, the athletes have to start somewhere. Parafed Manawatū provides sporting and recreation opportunities for those with a physical or vision impairment.

We're a sporty region with some great facilities. We're lucky to have Parafed.

To paraphrase, in a world where you can be anything be a have a goer. Even with writing intros. Everyone has to start somewhere. Enjoy the chocolate, Jakob!