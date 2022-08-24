Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Get out of your kid groove and try something new

Judith Lacy
By
3 mins to read
Is it time to turn over a new leaf? This is from my Brownie book, circa 1979. Photo / Judith Lacy

Is it time to turn over a new leaf? This is from my Brownie book, circa 1979. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

Which kid were you? Ballet? Soccer? BMXer? Mud pie maker?

Me? I guess a Sunday School and Brownie kid (and not the ones you ate).

Options were limited back in the 1970s and 80s,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.