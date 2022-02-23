Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Flatting provides plenty of anecdotes for your memoirs

4 minutes to read
Taken in 2000 during my house sharing time, in the days of trying to cram as much into your bedroom as possible.

Taken in 2000 during my house sharing time, in the days of trying to cram as much into your bedroom as possible.

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

It wasn't one of those flash diaries you can get these days with fancy covers, and inspirational photos and quotes. Just a plain, dark blue A5 Collins diary.

It was even less fancy after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.