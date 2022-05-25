Circus Quirkus performers celebrate the end of one of their two shows in Palmerston North last week. Photo / Judith Lacy

Circus Quirkus performers celebrate the end of one of their two shows in Palmerston North last week. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION:

Once upon a time, there were two girls called Jenny and Judith. They were in the same class and their parents were dairy farmers. They were both intelligent but other than that they couldn't have been more dissimilar.

Jenny had calves like oaks, the balance of Tāne Mahuta and plaits like ferns. Judith had none of those things.

When it came to compulsory gymnastics Judith was terrified. Jenny was not. The beam was the worst. Judith would later learn balance can be learned but when you are petrified of falling you can't learn anything. Without a word, Jenny would take Judith's hand so she could walk- ever so carefully - along that 10cm wide torture trunk. Not so much the wind beneath Judith's wings but her connection to solid ground.

Circuses need people like Jenny and give people like Judith much to ooh and aah about.

Circus is Latin for circle - Roman amphitheatres were called circuses. Circles - where one person ends and another starts can't be seen.

The clown at last week's Circus Quirkus show in Palmerston North was much more than an anticipation builder. He encouraged us to make social connections beyond our phones and computers, to talk to one another at the interval, even share a recipe. He was encouraging us to be part of a circle of humanity.

Thankfully, circuses have come a long way over the decades. Circus Quirkus has no animals, no tent with dodgy seating, no performers chosen for their physical appearance. Think Sarah Baartman ("Hottentot Venus"), Joseph Merrick (the "Elephant Man), and conjoined twins.

The Rotary Club of Palmerston North has hosted Circus Quirkus for more than 15 years. Adults and children who might struggle to attend a circus are given free tickets. The club says Circus Quirkus has been and will continue to be its annual gift to them.

And what a gift it is. Mullet Man's act of cutting pasta with a cattle whip held by his colleague had to be seen to be believed. His use of power tools certainly added a modern twist and as he said in life, the same in the circus, everything is better with power tools.

The unicyclist, whose voice reminded me of a female Frank Spencer, did some knitting and then used it as a skipping rope. Yes, while still on the unicycle.

The balance, strength, agility and courage of the six performers was top-notch. I found myself exclaiming and not wanting to look and the young man next to me was literally on the edge of his seat.

The lighting added sophistication I don't recall from circuses of my childhood and lines like "sweating like a bogan with a mortgage" grounded the show in 2022.

And if you are wondering what happened to Jenny, she went on to get a PhD and is a scientist. I'm sure she is still extending a helping hand to those who need it.

As for Judith, she does practise her balance and is grateful one of the advantages of being an adult is she can say the beam is not for her. Modern circuses though definitely are.