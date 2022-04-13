Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Changing world of phone numbers

4 minutes to read
There was no wandering around the house chatting with these telephones. Photo / NZME

There was no wandering around the house chatting with these telephones. Photo / NZME

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

You know you are getting old when items from your childhood start popping up in museum exhibitions.

Post Offices of Whaingaroa is an exhibition at Raglan & District Museum. It's a fascinating look at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.