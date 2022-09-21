Who will blossom and get a governance seat in the concrete bunker come October 8 and who will wither? Photo / Wayne Belk

OPINION:

Three years ago, I set out on a quest to find a new friend who was like me. It was a fruitless quest, and if I'd been in a better space at the time I would have known that before I started.

The end of a relationship, changing family dynamics, and trying to establish myself in a new career led me to seek new friends. Writing this seems almost traitorous, as I have the best friends in the world and they are my rock.

But in 2019, I decided I was looking for someone who was single and who'd preferably never married, didn't have children, and had no family in Palmerston North. Like me.

It was a broad-brush approach to finding like-minded people, but it was doomed to fail, as friendships require more than on-paper similarities.

In some ways, my cat Maysie and I are similar - we both like eating, sleeping and warmth. But you would never catch me running up a tree, eating a mouse, or using my tongue to clean myself.

Democratic representation is like this, too. Do I want city councillors to look like me? Probably not, as too much belly fat at the start of the term is likely to only get worse.

Do I want city councillors to have the same skin colour as me and to have been born in New Zealand? Some, sure, but definitely not all.

Do I want city councillors to have the same personality as me? Probably not, as formal settings don't always equate to me being diplomatic.

I am disappointed only 10 of the 33 candidates for the Te Hirawanui general ward are women. Surely, in 2022, at least half the candidates should be women? However, I won't just be voting for them because they are women and I am a woman. Some are more able than others, and some have a better understanding of what a city councillor does.

What makes a good city councillor? It's a bit like asking what makes a good school principal, priest, or, dare I say it, editor. The skill set is so vast that no one person will tick all the boxes.

Brain - the ability to digest large amounts of technical information.

Heart - a passion for the city and its people.

Body - being a team player.

Bottom - the ability to sit for long periods.

Tongue - the ability to communicate with a vast range of people and demonstrate integrity.

Eyes - the ability to observe.

Ears - the ability to listen, hear, and listen some more.

Hands - the ability to use social media and interact with traditional media.

Nose - the ability to smell a rat.

Feet - the ability to use those feet to go to events.

Lungs - lungs that have done some breathing. This doesn't mean you have to be 80, but have done some related mahi, such as being on a board of trustees or the governance group of a community or sports organisation, youth councillor, or advocate. It also doesn't mean you should be re-elected just because you have done a lot of breathing around the council table already.

Beware of candidates who make claims such as "I will introduce meerkats to The Square" or "I will abolish parking fees". Firstly, there could be legislative, budgetary or health and safety reasons why something isn't as simple as it looks. Secondly, councillors only have one vote and need eight other elected members to agree with them. The mayor no longer has a casting vote.

Representation is a tricky thing. What is most important to you? Identity, ideology, or integrity?

I'm happy to be represented in Wellington by Tangi Utikere, but other than our passion for Palmy, love of history, and heart for community, we don't on the face of it have much in common. And he's 10 years younger than me! Gulp, de gulp!

I'm not happy to be represented anywhere by those who don't share what they are thinking on key issues and why they voted the way they did. I'm a hard worker (even my mother says I'm too conscientious) and I want my representatives to work hard, too. They don't have to have the whitest teeth, highest heels, best suit, most flash car, or best slogan, but they do need to understand being a councillor is not a gig you fit in around three other gigs.