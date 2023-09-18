Vision New Zealand supporters Karina (left) and Deborah at the Albert Street Market on Saturday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Vision New Zealand supporters Karina (left) and Deborah at the Albert Street Market on Saturday. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

It’s hardly up there with the prediction prowess of Paul the Octopus but it’s something.

I overhear the planter box stallholder saying an early bird customer bought two yellow and two green planters - the bright colours - and his stall had been looking less bright since that sale.

Between the planter stall and a fruit and vege one at the Albert St Market on Saturday is Labour’s Palmerston North candidate Tangi Utikere.

On the other side of the planter boxes, and also neighbouring a fruit and vege stall, is Green candidate Teanau Tuiono.

Three supporters of Vision New Zealand are between - you guessed it - a fruit and vege stall and one selling spiced sea salt.

They are promoting Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Paris Winiata. I hadn’t heard of him until then.

One of them asks if I’m on the Māori roll.

The women do a good job of explaining Vision is part of the Freedoms New Zealand umbrella and is asking for the party vote.

Winiata is standing on a platform of stopping crime and his speciality is law and order, they tell me.

Adding to the produce theme of the market they have a vase of alstroemerias for passers-by to enjoy.

Utikere is an experienced Saturday marketer, having had a stand there monthly as the city’s MP.

I watch as he helps pack up the stand and get the trailer ready to move. As it leaves, one of the Vision stallholders videos it.

The Greens are selling T-shirts and Tuiono and his campaign manager have the party’s manifesto to refer to. There’s a volunteer sign-up sheet and they are giving away “tax the rich” stickers.

Tuiono is on brand with his green T-shirt and jersey; his campaign manager sensibly has gloves on.

It’s a tough gig being outside in Palmy’s changeable spring weather. Large stones come in handy to keep the brochures in place.

I bet you a fennel that some of the shoppers on Saturday live in the Rangitīkei electorate.

Stoney Creek Rd, Clifton Tce and Cashmere Drive are all in Rangitīkei, as are Longburn, Linton, Ashhurst, Bunnythorpe and Feilding. With the exception of Feilding, all the other places are in the Palmerston North City Council rohe yet the Palmerston North MP is not their MP.

It’s a tough gig for the Rangitīkei candidates having to get their name known from Palmy to Marton, Taumarunui to Taihape. It’s an even tougher gig for Te Tai Hauāuru candidates.

The candidates can’t be in six places at once - just broccoli, carrots and onions.

And kale! Kale appears to have gone out of fashion but it makes the most virtuous smoothie and was for sale at the market.

There are nearly as many Chinese green veges as there are parties standing in the general election. I’ve never been brave enough to try them. Wouldn’t it be great if the stallholders provided recipes or even better, cooking demonstrations?

Instead, I leave with my kale and tomatoes and gratitude for how accessible our candidates are.

I also leave with a new expression courtesy of one of the stallholders: I grow people better than I grow plants.

I’m not sure I grow either that well. But the Albert St market does. Worm pee to grow people isn’t for sale but community connections are available for free.

It’s a great Palmy institution and one I need to make more use of instead of voting for my bed.























