Jerome Kavanagh to play taonga pūoro at Te Manawa on Waitangi Day

Jerome Kavanagh will introduce visitors to the world of taonga puoro on Waitangi Day at Te Manawa.

This Saturday, Te Manawa commemorates the 181st anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi with a day of events and activities.

At 1pm, Jerome Kavanagh returns to Te Manawa in Palmerston North for a performance of his Oro Atua show, a journey through the world of taonga pūoro – traditional Māori musical instruments.

Experience Kavanagh's collection of about 40 unique and rare Māori musical instruments: from the nguru (whale tooth nose flute) to the porutu pounamu (greenstone long flute); the kōauau toroa (albatross wing bone flute) to the unique putorino, a cocoon-shaped trumpet flute made from the mighty tōtara tree.

"Our ancestors used these instruments in days gone by as tools to heal and promote a healthy body, mind and spirit," Kavanagh says. "Taonga pūoro hold the vibration of the natural world and when played this vibration resonates within us and helps to reconnect to the intelligence and power of nature."

The show lasts for one hour. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under, with a special $40 family pass (two adults and two children) available.

Booking is essential as places are limited and Kavanagh's shows are often sold out; call 0800-4-A-MUSEUM or visit the front desk to reserve your tickets.

From 10am to 2pm, the rest of the museum will host traditional games such as tī rākau, an activity looking at the timeline of events leading up to the signing of Te Tiriti in 1840, and a guided tour of the Te Rangi Whenua gallery.

There'll also be a sausage sizzle and the atrium will host a bouncy wharenui.

Waitangi Day is one of the most important days in the history of Aotearoa New Zealand – what better place to spend it than the museum.