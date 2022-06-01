Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Jeff and Marilyn Hansen's Old Stag Deer Park near Palmerston North a labour of love

4 minutes to read
Two-year-old Ambro knows where to stand to help the photographer. Photo / Judith Lacy

Two-year-old Ambro knows where to stand to help the photographer. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Step inside Jeff and Marilyn Hansen's house near Palmerston North and your head will soon be swivelling like a stag admiring his antlers.

There are deer photos and objects here and there - even an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.