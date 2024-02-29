Black Ferns Chelsea Bremner (left) and Alana Bremner are this year's Weet-Bix Kids' Tryathlon ambassadors.

This year’s Palmerston North Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is on Tuesday, March 19.

About 1900 kids are expected to flock to Ongley Park for the event.

Open to children aged 6-15, the tryathlon caters to all fitness and experience levels. Tryathletes will swim, bike and run their way around age-specific lengths of the course.

Black Ferns Chelsea Bremner and Alana Bremner are this year’s tryathlon ambassadors.

Having each completed five Weet-Bix Tryathlons themselves as kids, the sisters are proud to help see the next generation of Kiwi champions give it a go.

“The Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlons were such fun for us as kids and we loved doing them,” Chelsea says.

“We’re excited to be involved again in this very special role as ambassadors to support and encourage the children of Aotearoa to get involved and have some fun.”

Younger sister Alana remembers feeling a huge sense of pride as she ran over the finish line with a big smile on her face.

“Some of my favourite childhood memories are participating in the Weet-Bix Kids Tryathlons. We loved them so much that we went back year after year – five times over.

“We want all Kiwi kids to feel confident, no matter their ability or setbacks. It’s all about getting involved, giving it a go and feeling like a winner no matter what.”

Nearly half a million Kiwi tamariki have completed the tryathlon since it began in 1992 with just 500 entrants. Upwards of 19,000 young ones across Aotearoa are expected to give it a try this season alone.

Enter at tryathlon.co.nz.