Innovate '20: Barbara Kelly of Event Ready Bodies wins 7-strong final

Innovate '20 winner Barbara Kelly.

Seven entrepreneurs with great ideas presented their final pitch to the judges in front of a live audience of 300 at the Innovate Awards in November.

Event Ready Bodies' Barbara Kelly, using Optizone software, won Innovate '20 by demonstrating that her idea is easily scalable with a clear customer base and global market potential.

The judges said she has a proven model for success with huge potential nationally and internationally.

Kelly already has subscriptions sold across the country with some starting to renew.

Event Ready Bodies (ERB) is not only for elite athletes.

ERB develops individual training programmes for anyone to ensure their body is ready for the next event.

"Innovate provides a robust system that is also about providing partnerships and connections," says Kelly.

"We must prevail, was the message from my team, especially during these challenging times.

"We are all grateful for and have benefited greatly from the robust system that Innovate provides.

"And, we want to do Palmy proud."

Emma Buchanan was recognised for her tenacity, confidence and abilities and won the Ucol prize of $1000.

Jason Wargeant, who founded biolumic, was named Manawatū Innovation Ambassador for 2020 and Dean Tilyard was recognised for his outstanding efforts in the business and investment community.

Now in its ninth year, Innovate brings people together to go through a journey of life as a start-up business.

The process is rigorous, frustrating, exhausting as well as rewarding, life-changing and affirming.

The seven finalists had five minutes to convince the judges they had the best idea to win the prize of $5000 cash plus immediate entry to the Factory accelerator programme at Massey University.

The Innovate judges commented on the unexpectedly high quality of the finalists' ideas and presentations.

The judges looked for fresh concepts that could disrupt the market and they focused on the execution, scalability and revenue model as well as brand, the team and niche.

The Factory is home to businesses and creative, strategic thinkers with decades of experience to mentor, guide and invest in new businesses.

The seven finalists' business ideas stemmed from an initial group of 61 entries.

The next cut became 20 semi-finalists.

The Factory general manager Nick Gain said they had never seen this level of interest and range of ideas that could become global businesses.

"Creating a group of seven finalists from the initial entries was challenging as many would have impressed the judges."

What does it take to be an entrepreneur?

Dave Craig knows since he has lived, breathed and directed the Innovate programme and awards since inception.

"Tenacity, endurance and self-belief are at the heart of every entrepreneur.

"We may think we have a great idea, but it is in how we execute the idea which is at the heart of the Innovate programme.

"We help people validate the idea so that they can build the skills and confidence to secure investment funding to make their business a reality."

Innovate has attracted 1700 entries and has helped scores of people become better business start-ups.

What began as a Dragons Den-style programme has now become part of the fabric of the business community.

The Innovate 2020 judges were Microsoft chief technology officer Russell Craig; Umajin chief privacy officer Russell Brebner; Fingermark founder and chief executive Luke Irving; Morrison Creed director Jason Driscole; James and Wells lawyer and patent attorney Britta Fromow; and Innovate 2018 finalist Kylie Love.