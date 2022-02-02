Industry Training Solutions' new programme helps every person be valued. Photo / Supplied

Poppy Clapperton follows her dreams. And that's what she wants her students to do too.

Industry Training Solutions (ITS), the private training establishment she owns, is seeking students for its second NZ Certificate in Skills for Living for Supported Learners intake.

The 48-week programme is for people with a disability who want to figure out what their best life looks like and break myths and barriers.

For about seven years Clapperton worked to get the programme off the ground. She started thinking about offering it because people kept saying Manawatū needed it.

Asked why she didn't give up, Clapperton replied: "Why would you give up? I had a dream."

ITS is using the Manukau Institute of Technology programme and has been authorised by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority to deliver it. ITS has received some funding from the Tertiary Education Commission with the rest coming from student fees.

The entry-level programme is for people who require specialised support with their learning.

Clapperton says the more intimate setting of ITS' Main St East campus in central Palmy makes it suitable for people with disabilities. Students are treated as part of the whānau and the campus has a chill-out room and other quiet spaces.

Clapperton, who has a neurodiverse grandson, wants the students to not just be on a learning journey but be a natural part of the community "because they are more the same than different".

"The opportunities out there are amazing if you can just upskill them and give them confidence."

The first course started last September and Clapperton has seen the 15 students' pride, mana and confidence grow.

"These people are growing strong, independent lives just by being part of this environment."

The programme consists of four blocks: self-management skills required for study and work; gaining an understanding of what it means to be a citizen of Aotearoa; planning and preparation for future work and/or study; practising the steps required to further participate in work, study and everyday life.

As part of the programme the students are rostered to prepare lunch for their classmates and tutors help them get meaningful work placements. Students are also encouraged to share their skills with other students, for example one woman is teaching sign language.

Students wear a uniform, which is supplied, to class and do online learning every afternoon on their supplied laptops.

Clapperton says the students hate the holidays and their families talk about loved ones having increased confidence and sense of purpose. One student wouldn't get out of bed but is now ready to come to ITS at 6am.

Visitors to the classroom are often overwhelmed by the wairua and joyfulness in learners, she says. They remark the students are engaged and doing the activities.

"We treat them like this is their journey and we are there to serve them."

Delivering the programme is rewarding. "When you turn lives around you feel whole, you feel like you have purpose."

One place students do work experience is the Allsorts Centre, part of ITS and in the same building. As well as a cafe, it is an inclusive space for community gatherings.

Allsorts manager Sammy Norton says people on the autism spectrum love the energy at the centre and how they feel when they go there.

As the mother of an autistic young adult, Norton has leant she is often the one holding him back, doubting his ability. "Sometimes we are the ones that put the doubt inside."

Clapperton says families often want their child's support worker to be present during the course. They are welcome but families often find within a short time they are not needed.

"We don't teach them like they have a disability, we will accommodate it for safety reasons."

Norton says when looking for meaningful work for students, tutors assess the students' interests and passions, helping them find a focus that sets them up for long-term success. Students help run Allsorts market days, which sell students' arts and crafts.

The campus has a wall of Dr Seuss quotes. One says: "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose."

The next course starts on February 28. An open day will be held on Tuesday, February 8, at 11am.