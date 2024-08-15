Indian Independence Day celebrated in Palmerston North

Danya and Rama Avala at the flag-raising ceremony for India Independence Day at Te Marae o Hine – The Square in Palmerston North.
The Indian flag was raised in the centre of Palmerston North as a crowd gathered early this morning to mark India Independence Day.
Flags waved as members of the Manawatū Telegu Association and the Indian community met at Te Marae o Hine – The Square to mark the 78th anniversary of the end of British rule in India, which had lasted 200 years.
Sasi Chinta from the Manawatū Telugu Association said it was a special event that “gives us a chance to recognise our Indian community presence and contribution to Palmerston North and Manawatū”.
It was the second year running that the event was celebrated with the raising of the Indian flag and singing of India’s national anthem.
Chinta said they were grateful for the support of Palmerston North City Council in acknowledging and helping the Indian community to celebrate their national day.
“It’s a very big day for us. People gave their lives, and it’s making sure the next generation know that the India we now know is because of their efforts,” he said.
“We are very thankful for the opportunity to celebrate this day in this way,” he said.
Chinta said Indian people were proud to be New Zealanders and contributing to the country through the work of medical professionals and others working in areas of healthcare, IT, education and business.
“Some of us are three or four generations in Palmerston North, in New Zealand,” he said.
In helping raise the Indian flag, Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb said India and New Zealand had a shared a history as members of the British Commonwealth.
Marshall-Lobb acknowledged the economic growth of India, poised to overtake Japan and Germany as the third-largest economy in the world.
Reference was also made to the strong sporting ties between India and New Zealand, conceding that India have had the better of the Black Caps in cricket and the Black Sticks in hockey in recent times.
The Indian freedom movement gained momentum after World War I and the names of “freedom fighters” such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Sing, Chandra Shekar-Azad, Sardar Vallabhai-Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose were read aloud at the ceremony yesterday.