Indian Independence Day celebrated in Palmerston North

Chinta said they were grateful for the support of Palmerston North City Council in acknowledging and helping the Indian community to celebrate their national day.

“It’s a very big day for us. People gave their lives, and it’s making sure the next generation know that the India we now know is because of their efforts,” he said.

Sasi Chinta (left) and Jobin Jose at Te Marae o Hine – The Square in Palmerston North for India Independence Day.

“We are very thankful for the opportunity to celebrate this day in this way,” he said.

Chinta said Indian people were proud to be New Zealanders and contributing to the country through the work of medical professionals and others working in areas of healthcare, IT, education and business.

“Some of us are three or four generations in Palmerston North, in New Zealand,” he said.

Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb and Sasi Chinta from the Manawatū Telugu Association at the India Independence Day celebration.

In helping raise the Indian flag, Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb said India and New Zealand had a shared a history as members of the British Commonwealth.

Marshall-Lobb acknowledged the economic growth of India, poised to overtake Japan and Germany as the third-largest economy in the world.

Sharika Rana and Hira Rana at the flag-raising ceremony during the India Independence Day celebration at Te Marae o Hine – The Square in Palmerston North.

Reference was also made to the strong sporting ties between India and New Zealand, conceding that India have had the better of the Black Caps in cricket and the Black Sticks in hockey in recent times.

Members of the Manawatu Telegu Association and Indian community attended a flag-raising ceremony to mark India Independence Day at Te Marae o Hine – The Square, Palmerston North.

The Indian freedom movement gained momentum after World War I and the names of “freedom fighters” such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Sing, Chandra Shekar-Azad, Sardar Vallabhai-Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose were read aloud at the ceremony yesterday.

Some cupcakes made for the India Independence Day celebration in Palmerston North reflected the colours of the Indian flag.



















