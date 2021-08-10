How new Palmerston North streets get their names

What will the Palmy streets of the future be called? Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

As we conclude our series looking at the origins of Palmerston North street names, we answer the question "who names new streets?"

Subdividers and developers can suggest up to three options to the Palmerston North City Council. They need to explain why the names have been chosen, including any meaning and/or historical background.

New road names are approved by customer services officers, not elected members.

When a developer proposes a Māori name, confirmation of the views of local iwi should be provided. If not, council staff will seek this confirmation.

The council's 2012 street naming policy has three key purposes:

• Identity - recognising and enhancing the city's history and culture and identifying features in Palmerston North that are important

• Utility - or usefulness of street names. New names need to be distinguishable from existing ones, are easy to recognise and pronounce, and assist in the location of addresses.

• Consistency - maintaining existing themes and the transparency of the street naming and numbering process. An example of this is the Milson street names relating to space such as Mercury, Jupiter and Apollo.

The policy seeks to promote the role of street names in contributing to the overall identity and culture of Palmerston North and New Zealand, by providing a long-term recognition of significant people, places, events and local names such as flora and fauna, that have shaped local, regional and national identity.

Before a name is approved, emergency services are consulted to make sure it is not too similar to an existing name and could cause confusion.

The public can submit suggestions for street names. City Archives holds a register of approved names developers can select from.

Names could be a historical person or event, significant features such as flora and fauna or sheep breeds, traditional or appropriate Māori name, or personal name for special service.

The naming of streets used to be more political. In 1951 the council decided that all new streets be named after towns or cities of England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

A 1927 decision to give Māori names to streets was rescinded in 1936.

At later dates it was decided to use the names of poets, rivers and Victoria Cross winners.