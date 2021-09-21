Hotel California The Eagles Experience checks in to Regent on Broadway

Concert-goers can relive the country harmonies, the rockin' guitar solos and the masterful songwriting of the Eagles in this tribute show. Photo / Supplied

Concert-goers can relive the country harmonies, the rockin' guitar solos and the masterful songwriting of the Eagles in this tribute show. Photo / Supplied

The timeless tunes of the Eagles are set for a revival on the Regent on Broadway stage when tribute concert Hotel California The Eagles Experience checks in.

The long-established show, which was on hiatus for the past few years, has been recast, redesigned and reinvigorated to return to stages in 2021.

"We've all been saturated by digital music and media during the pandemic, and there is definitely a thirst for the realness and familiarity of older classic music now," producer Johnny Van Grinsven says.

The new international cast, which includes young musicians from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, was selected by Van Grinsven to "do proper justice to that incredible musicianship and the perfect harmonies that made the Eagles so iconic".

Focusing on the music of the Eagles' 1976 album Hotel California, plus their other biggest hits from the 70s and 80s, fans will be treated to live performances of Desperado, Take It Easy, Tequila Sunrise, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, Heartache Tonight, New Kid in Town, Witchy Woman, Lyin' Eyes, Take It to the Limit and more.

We have one double pass to give away. To enter the draw, email your first and last names, address and phone number to judith.lacy@nzme.co.nz. One email per person please, and put Eagles in the subject line. Entries close at 8pm on Monday, September 27.

The Details

What: Hotel California The Eagles Experience

When: Monday, October 11, 8pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Ticketek