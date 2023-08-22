Horizons works in partnership with the community to protect and enhance the region's waterways.

OPINION

A big piece of work keeping Horizons councillors busy is our long-term plan (LTP).

Out of all the plans and reports produced by councils, this is arguably the most important document because it sets the budget, and by implication the rates, for the next 10 years.

It is usually the largest and most important piece of work councillors do in their three-year term on council. Although we don’t approve our LTP 2024-2034 until the end of June 2024, planning for the LTP has been under way since May. This gives you an idea of the scale of the work involved.

It is an opportunity to go right back to basics and re-examine every area of our business and decide what we want to continue doing, what we want to change and what we need to add. It involves weighing up what we have to do, what our communities want us to do and figuring out how much that is going to cost and how it will be paid for. A big part of these decisions comes from listening to our community.

This time round, rather than fully drafting our plan and then asking the public what they think, we are seeking your thoughts to help us in shaping up our plan. Through the strategy sessions we have had so far, we have identified three key priorities we want to focus on but we are seeking your feedback on what aspects you think are most important.

Our priority areas are building resilience to climate change; managing our environment holistically from the mountains to the sea; and strengthening relationships with iwi/Māori.

We have lots of questions about how to best address these priorities and consultation will give you an opportunity to tell us what you think. Keep an eye on social media and on our website for the opportunity to comment until September 17.

We will use this information to shape up what will be in our LTP and then you will have another chance to comment on our work programme and our budgets when it comes out for formal consultation early next year.

Another area where we would love your feedback is in the transport space. Horizons is responsible for public transport services in the region. Places like Palmerston North have an urban bus service, and with the improvements planned from February onwards, Palmy residents will find it easy to get around the city using public transport. However, many other areas of the region are not as well served, particularly when trying to travel between communities or from the Horizons region into surrounding regions.

We want to hear your ideas on what regional public transport options would make it easier to travel within and beyond our region. Consultation is open until September 11 and you can give us feedback at haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz, at our offices or find forms on a regional bus service.

We will use this information to develop and improve future options for public transport services in our region.

Dr Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.