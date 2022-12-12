Families enjoying Tōtara Reserve on a gorgeous Manawatū day. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

As the weather warms up and we start to think about summer activities like swimming, it’s timely to refresh ourselves on water safety.

We are lucky in the Horizons region to have such a variety of great places to enjoy outdoors and there is a huge choice of swim spots in rivers and the sea.

I much prefer to swim in a river rather than in a swimming pool and during summer I make the most of swimming in local rivers like the Manawatū and Oroua. However, one thing I remind myself of regularly is that a swimming hole is not the same as a swimming pool – there are no lifeguards, conditions can change, and currents can be strong or unpredictable.

We’ve had a wet winter with lots of high river flows which means swimming holes we may think we know well could change between one swimming season and the next. If you are visiting a familiar spot for the first time in the season, or for the first time after a significant flood, always check for changes before getting in. There could be a submerged log in the area where you normally jump in, or the riverbed could have changed significantly causing dangerous currents.

If you are not a strong swimmer, stay in the shallows and away from the current. If you are supervising young children in a swimming hole, follow the advice given at a swimming pool and be within arm’s length at all times. Drowning can happen while you are watching and often happens silently – it is not the dramatic event depicted in movies. It is worth educating yourself on what signs to look for if you plan on taking your children to the river this summer.

Another aspect of water safety is water quality, because our swimming holes are not always clean enough to swim in, particularly after heavy rain. As a rule, if the river looks clean and clear and it hasn’t rained for a couple of days then the risk of getting sick from swimming is very low. After prolonged hot weather and low river flows, there is a risk at some sites of toxic algae, so make sure you know what to look for.

You can check water quality for your local swim spot at lawa.org.nz with more than 75 swim spots monitored weekly throughout the summer. You can also check the river flow data at horizons.govt.nz to get an idea of how the river is looking before you head off to your favourite spot.

By taking the time to remind our friends and whānau of some key water safety messages, we can make the most of summer in our region by getting into the outdoors and safely enjoying the adventures on offer. Have a great Christmas break!

Dr Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.



