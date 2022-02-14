Water monitoring on the Rangitīkei River is one of Horizons Regional Council's many activities. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Have you ever thought of standing for council?

Local government elections are coming up in October and although it might seem a bit early to be talking about elections that are eight months away, I'd like to sow a few seeds to get people thinking!

Local government has a huge impact on your day-to-day life, whether or not you are aware of it. When you turn on the tap, flush the toilet, use the local roads or footpaths, go to the library, put rubbish in the bin, use the local park and a multitude of other everyday activities, your local councils are making sure your community can function. Your regional council also affects your life but in a less visible way.

I describe the difference between the two by saying if your local council stopped operating you would notice immediately, because the taps wouldn't work and the rubbish would pile up in the street. The regional council operates on a larger landscape scale that includes things like flood protection, regulating pollution of land, air and water, and managing pests and biodiversity.

People stand for council for a variety of reasons. For some it is a desire to feel they are contributing to their community, for others they become passionate about an issue and realise they can champion that issue more directly from a seat around the council table, or still others have some specific expertise they want to bring to the council table.

What issues are you concerned about and what would make you put your hand up to give it a go? Or can you think of someone who would be great in the role but needs a bit of encouragement to go for it?

Elected members used to do the job largely out of love and responsibility to community, but increasing pay rates have meant it is now possible to take the role on as your main job, rather than the role being affordable only by the retired or independently wealthy.

I fully support this increased pay because it means it is possible to have diversity around the council table and move away from the traditional perception that council members are pale, male and stale.

Nominations don't open until July but if you are serious about giving it a go, it is helpful to start thinking now about how you can raise your profile and learn more about what council does.

If you have strong connections to te ao Māori, I would encourage you to consider standing for one of the new Māori wards being established for the first time by many councils this year.

If you want to know more about what it is like to be a councillor or whether it is something you could do, feel free to contact me or any of your elected members to have a chat. You can email me on rachel.keedwell@horizons.govt.nz.

• Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.