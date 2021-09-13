Horizons Regional Council's Rachel Keedwell: Fair and effective representation

The Horizons region extends more than 22,200sq km - from Ruapehu in the north and Horowhenua in the south, to Whanganui in the west and Tararua in the east. Photo / Tony Rodgers

OPINION:

It will be a bit cosier around the Horizons board table after next year's local body elections, with 14 Horizons councillors. At least, that is what we are proposing to do in our representation review and we welcome your feedback to see if we've got it right.

Horizons Regional Council currently has 12 councillors who represent six constituencies (called wards for local councils). Earlier this year, the council decided to include Māori constituencies in time for the 2022 elections and now we must review the existing arrangements to incorporate Māori constituencies and to ensure all our communities get fair representation.

Decisions around representation are shaped by several rules. A regional council can have eight to 14 councillors. The number of those councillors that can represent Māori constituencies is based on the ratio of voters on the general electoral roll to the Māori electoral roll.

Early in the review process, the council decided we wanted two Māori councillors, which is the maximum number allowed if there are 11 or more councillors in total. We then needed to examine the size and number of constituencies.

The Horizons region covers a large area, from Levin right up to Ruapehu and from the east coast to the west coast. We have many geographically different areas and distinctly different communities of interest. Part of the review is to ensure that not only is representation fair (for example the number of people represented by each councillor) but that our differing communities are also adequately represented.

As an example, if we chose to have no constituencies and elect 12 councillors at large across the region, the voting base of 80,000 people in Palmerston North is likely to outweigh the likelihood of 9000 people in the Ruapehu district successfully electing a candidate from their area. So it is important to ensure remote areas of the region like the Ruapehu and Tararua districts, which have large land areas but small populations, have fair representation around the table.

After many hours of working through the options, the council has concluded the fairest outcome is to retain the existing model of 12 councillors and six constituencies but add in an additional two Māori constituencies with one councillor in each, bringing the total councillors to 14. And don't worry, extra councillors do not mean extra rates. Another rule sets the salary pool and this amount does not change regardless of how many councillors we have.

Right now, you can give us feedback on our review and let us know if you think we have got it right. Do you think our proposed number of councillors and the constituencies they represent is a fair and effective arrangement for the next two local government elections? Go to haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz and let us know.

• Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.