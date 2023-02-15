Joe Conrad, kaihautu (captain) of Ngatokimatawhaorua waka at Tii Beach, Waitangi at this year's Waitangi Day waka parade. Photo / NZ Herald

I have been watching discussions about co-governance over the past few months with interest and with puzzlement. I say with interest because it is becoming an increasingly hot topic, which to me indicates things are changing and change can often be challenging for many people. And I say with puzzlement because of the amount of fear that is being expressed.

I particularly reflected on these thoughts over Waitangi weekend as I attended functions in the city to commemorate Waitangi Day. The city council is working with Rangitāne to move towards being the first Tiriti-led city. This is co-governance in action and I look forward to seeing how the city grows under this approach. At Horizons Regional Council, we are working hard to incorporate different forms of co-governance or partnership with iwi across an increasing number of areas of business. My observations to date are that there certainly is nothing to fear. However, it does mean doing things differently.

There is strong alignment between the Māori worldview and the work of a regional council whose core business is to manage the environment sustainably. The western worldview often sees the environment as something to be extracted and used, with little attention paid to the impacts of this approach on long-term sustainability. The co-governance groups that I have been part of to date have changed the focus to one of seeking a better outcome for the environment and wider community. Yes, this approach can take longer and at times it is difficult working out what the solution might be but by taking the time needed, the outcomes are far better for all involved and longer lasting.

I look forward to NZ history being taught in schools and I believe it is long overdue. It is a crucial step in the process of bringing people on the journey of understanding how the Treaty of Waitangi can be honoured in today’s world and helping people to understand and connect with our shared history. Much of the fear being expressed around co-governance is based on misunderstanding of what it means and how it can enrich our society as a whole.

I’ve heard people say that including co-governance approaches into local and central government could be viewed as racist and unfairly creates two different systems. To them, I would say our system could be viewed as racist now and showcases models of how one size is not working well for all. How can we deny that our country could be seen as racist when a child born with brown skin has a significantly higher chance of poorer health outcomes, or of ending up in the justice system or growing up in poverty? How do we then, ultimately define racism?

If honouring the Treaty will help to lay a foundation for us to move forward and reverse these perceived inequities, then let’s just get on with it. Whether that approach is called co-governance, or partnership or some other word, let’s focus the conversation on how to effect positive change and collaboration, that will help re-engineer our current system for a better fit for all of our people.

He waka eke noa!