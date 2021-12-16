Horizons Regional Council's Rachel Keedwell: Are you ready for Covid 19 in our community?

How could you minimise the spread of Covid-19 in your home between family members? Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

I'm sure everyone is looking forward to the new year and wishfully hoping things will return to normal. Unfortunately, I don't think the new year is going to bring any form of normality, with the inevitable spread of Covid-19 about to hit our communities. We know it is coming so now is a good time to ask yourself if you are ready. What might it mean for you? Do you have support systems in place if you get ill or need to isolate at home?

Preparation for Covid-19 should be similar to preparation for any civil defence emergency like a flood or earthquake – being prepared can make a big difference to how you cope with the actual event. Websites like covid-19.govt.nz have helpful information on how you can prepare.

The first step is to reduce the risk of contracting the virus in the first place. Vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness or death so if you are not already vaccinated, consider whether this is a good option for you.

The vaccine is not as good at reducing spread as it is at reducing serious illness. This means you need to layer up your protection – socialising outdoors, avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded indoor venues, and wearing a well-fitting mask are all additional layers of protection to help reduce your risk.

Remember, the virus is airborne and is spread just by breathing in the same air that someone else has breathed out, they don't even need to be still in the room for this to occur. Also, keep yourself as healthy as you can by eating well, getting plenty of sleep and lowering your stress levels.

If you or someone in your household contracts Covid-19, your entire household will need to stay home for a week or more. What do you need to do to prepare? Who will you contact to give you additional support, particularly if you live alone or are the sole adult in charge? How could you minimise the spread of Covid-19 in your home between family members? Doing this planning now will mean you don't have to do it when unwell or unable to leave the house to prepare.

Make lists for others to help you so if you have to go into managed isolation or hospital, others can easily follow up on tasks that need doing. Make sure all household members know the plan and know who to contact and how to support each other. Put together a survival kit that contains things to help you with Covid-19 symptoms (pain relief, ice blocks, throat lozenges), put some extra meals in the freezer, or stockpile some activities to help deal with the inevitable boredom when isolating.

Most importantly, be gentle with yourself and with others. Living through a pandemic is not easy and everyone is struggling in their own way. Don't let fear dominate and trust that this too shall pass.

• Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.