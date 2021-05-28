Horizons Regional Council's Fiona Gordon: May 19 Māori wards vote historic moment

The Waitangi sheet of the Treaty of Waitangi, signed between the British Crown and various Māori chiefs in 1840. Photo / Supplied

Opinion:

May 19 marked a historic moment for Horizons Regional Council and for Māori across our region.

The council's decision to establish Māori constituencies (wards) has set a new scene for the 2022 local elections. It is a scene that reflects fairer democratic representation and the opportunity to bolster the building of an enduring and productive partnership around the council table.

Over the past month I have heard comments dismissive of the need for Māori constituencies, the reason being that there are already many ways that tangata whenua and Horizons are working together.

It is true the council has a range of arrangements and relationships with hapū and iwi in our region. These are important, necessary and beneficial arrangements with tangata whenua which can certainly help to move the council towards co-governance.

But establishing Māori constituencies is different, and it is important we recognise this. Establishing Māori constituencies is about the representation of Māori and about guaranteeing representation of Māori in local government.

Fiona Gordon, Horizons Regional Council councillor for the Palmerston North constituency. Photo / Supplied

There have also been comments that establishing Māori constituencies is a divisive exercise. It does quite the opposite. It actually brings us together by guaranteeing that people representing the Māori community will be in the council boardroom making decisions on behalf of our community, collectively, as councillors.

It's important to recall the option of establishing Māori constituencies was developed by Parliament to enhance the role of Māori in local government. This recognised the Crown's responsibility to take appropriate account of the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to maintain and improve opportunities for Māori to contribute to local government decision-making processes.

This was reinforced by a Human Rights Commission recommendation that the Māori voice be heard and represented in local government.

Yes, it was time for Horizons to establish Māori constituencies.

Nāku te rourou, nāu te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi. (With your basket and my basket the people will live.)

• Fiona Gordon is a Horizons regional councillor for the Palmerston North constituency.