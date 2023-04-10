Some of the participants at Horizons Regional Council's pest plant hui at Mt Lees Reserve.

Some of the participants at Horizons Regional Council's pest plant hui at Mt Lees Reserve.

Student leaders from eight Manawatū and Rangitīkei schools competed in a war on weeds at Mt Lees Reserve, near Feilding.

Guided by Horizons Regional Council’s biosecurity pest plant team, 48 students last month explored invasive plant species such as Chilean rhubarb, gorse and horsetail.

Students were also shown methods of controlling weed spread, such as the release of insects or fungi that target certain species, and spraying with herbicides.

The students hunted through the Mt Lees bush track, identifying invasive species like bamboo and wild ginger as they went.

The pest plant hui ended in friendly competition with a simulated invasive weed spray-off, which a Hiwinui School student won.

Awahou School teacher Victoria Sage says the day wasn’t just valuable for student learning, but also for the adults.

“It’s been a great day actually, and I’ve had a lot of comments from the kids and adults alike that they’ve learned a lot from the day that they didn’t know before. It’s so interactive, and it’s been a blast.”

Riverdale School teacher Janine Mcintyre says her students were able to use the knowledge they learned to identify invasive species in their school environment.

“What they’re really enjoying about the day is the hands-on way to develop knowledge that we can bring back to deal with the pest plants we have at our school. Our main problem at the school is ivy, and they’ve been able to identify that ivy is invasive because it strangles natives,” she says.

Horizons environmental programme co-ordinator for pest plants, Michael Beech, says biosecurity work is vital to controlling pest plants and protecting what we value most.

“Horizons’ biosecurity pest plant team are responsible for a comprehensive range of control methods for minimising the damage done by pest plants to our region’s ecosystem. Pests can be complex to manage, but we hope that days like this can teach these students the importance of our work,” he says.

Horizons senior environmental educator Sarah Williams is delighted with the positive feedback.

“We are so pleased with the outcome of the day. The students were very engaged, participating enthusiastically in activities and asking brilliant questions. We’ve had great feedback from teachers and parent helpers, who said they found the day very valuable and even learned something new themselves!”

Horizons hopes to bring the hui to other parts of the region.