Horizons Regional Council has 14 elected councillors representing eight constituencies.

30 Aug, 2023 06:51 AM 4 mins to read

Horizons is a diverse region and its regional councillors have a diverse range of pecuniary interests.

Palmerston North councillor and Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell is a director of MWRC Holdings Ltd. It is a council-controlled organisation and is 100 per cent owned by Horizons Regional Council.

The company was formed in 2009 to own and manage Horizons’ investments.

Keedwell has a beneficial interest in the Keedwell Brown Family Trust and owns two rental properties in Palmerston North.

Palmerston North councillor Fiona Gordon has a pecuniary interest in Gordon Infrastructure, a facilities management and project management company.

She also has a pecuniary interest in Gordon Consulting. It offers resource management advice and services, facilitation and mediation services, project management, research and analysis, and report writing.

Gordon has shares in six other companies, including Tesla, Apple, and Auckland International Airport.

She has a beneficial interest in JKB and J Taylor Trust.

Gordon owns a family residence in Palmerston North and is the beneficiary of a trust that owns a house in the city.

Palmerston North councillor Jono Naylor is a shareholder of residential development company Flax Developments.

He owns a family residence in Palmerston North and an investment property in the city, plus an investment property in Tauranga.

Naylor is a self-employed consultant.

Palmerston North councillor Wiremu Te Awe Awe receives payment for customary activities associated with Palmerston North City Council.

He owns property at Rangiotu.

Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell (top left), deputy chairman Jono Naylor (top right), and councillors Fiona Gordon and Wiremu Te Awe Awe.

Whanganui councillor David Cotton is a director and shareholder of Rivercity Livestock 1995 Ltd.

He has a pecuniary interest in Tasman Farming Partnership, Kai Iwi Farming Partnership, Tasman Trust, Opaehu Farm, and For Farms Real Estate.

He has a beneficial interest in Tasman Trust and Tasman Taupō Trust.

Cotton owns five farms near Whanganui and a residence in Taupō.

Whanganui councillor Alan Taylor has a pecuniary interest in family trust Ridgway Trust. It is involved in farming and he is employed by the trust.

The trust owns a farm with rental houses at Westmere, near Whanganui.

Tararua councillor Allan Benbow is a director of electricity distribution company Scanpower.

He has a pecuniary interest in AL and KC Benbow, a sheep and beef farming partnership.

Benbow owns a farm in Dannevirke, a family residence in Dannevirke and a motel unit in Taupō.

He holds shares jointly in AL and KC Benbow, Farmlands, Alliance Group and Ravensdown.

He also has shares in a range of other companies including Auckland International Airport, Colonial Motor Company, Kiwi Property Group, Turners Automatic Group and Westpac Banking Corporation.

Benbow is also a director of MWRC Holdings Ltd.

Manawatū-Rangitīkei councillor Bruce Gordon is a director and shareholder of agricultural contracting, bailing, cropping and cartage company Bruce Gordon Contracting.

He is also a director and shareholder of E B Gordon Ltd, which manages and maintains the Dudding Lake motor camp and public area.

Gordon owns a farm at Marton, which is also used as a base for Bruce Gordon Contracting, plus a holiday home at Pauanui.

Manawatū-Rangitīkei councillor Gordon McKellar is a director and shareholder of McKellar Farmlands 2017 Ltd and is employed by the company.

He owns a property at Feilding.

Horizons regional councillors (from left) Bruce Gordon, Gordon McKellar and Te Kenehi Teira.

Horowhenua councillor Emma Clarke is a director and shareholder of Woodhaven Gardens (market garden), Woodhaven Forestry (forestry block), and Woodhaven Developments (land purchases).

She has a pecuniary interest in procurement sales company MG Marketing and is employed as a sales and immigration manager by Woodhaven Land Ltd.

Clarke has a beneficial interest in the Emma Clarke Family Trust.

Horowhenua councillor Sam Ferguson is self-employed doing general labour and yard maintenance.

He owns a family residence in Levin.

Ruapehu councillor Nikki Riley is a director and shareholder of Bindesa Holdings, which provides accountancy services, and of commercial property company Ruapehu Link.

Riley has a beneficial interest in McErlich Family Trust and RM Family Trust.

She has shares in a range of companies including Mainfreight, Fletcher Building, and Avita Medical.

She owns a family residence at Kuratau and is the beneficiary of a trust that owns a commercial property in Ohakune.

Horizons regional councillors (clockwise from top left) Emma Clarke, Sam Ferguson, Allan Benbow and Nikki Riley.

Raki Māori councillor Jim Edmonds owns a property in Raetihi.

Tonga Māori councillor Te Kenehi Teira is employed by the Ministry of Education on the Te Tātoru o Wairau project.

Changes made to the Local Government Act last year mean elected members are now required to declare information on their pecuniary interests.

The pecuniary interests returns can be viewed on Horizons website.

Horizons regional councillors (from left) Alan Taylor, David Cotton and Jim Edmonds.











