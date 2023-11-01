Manawatū River. Photo / 123RF

Horizons Regional Council wants feedback on provisional targets for freshwater across the region, and what might be needed to achieve them.

The council is using an online survey to gather that feedback from members of the public.

Action that might be taken, if the targets are set, include upgrading current wastewater systems, changing to the use of slow-release fertilisers, planting native trees on erosion-prone soil and excluding stock from accessing rivers and streams.

The work is the next step in the Oranga Wai process, which is Horizons’ approach to implementing central government’s National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020, and will result in a revised One Plan. Economic modelling of what the potential cost of such actions would be is currently being done by Horizons.

The regional council had already sought feedback on visions and values for freshwater in the Horizons region, as well as primary contact sites, outstanding water bodies and water allocation.

Horizons group manager strategy, regulation and science Dr Lizzie Daly said this round of engagement was about aligning community aspirations for rivers and streams with provisional water quality targets.

“We have taken feedback from our communities around what their visions are for freshwater in the future — for example, our streams being home to thriving communities of tūna and other native fish, or the awa being a great place to swim during summer — and indicated what could be required in terms of improving water quality to achieve those goals.”

Targets are provisional currently, says Dr Daly.

“Council has yet to make any decisions or propose moving forward with these water quality targets so community input into the process is crucial to assist with those decisions.

“The feedback we are requesting includes questions about how targets were set and if the visions and community outcomes which influence the targets are ambitious and reasonable. We are also asking for thoughts on timeframes, actions and impacts to achieve the provisional targets.”

Dr Daly says supporting information is available at freshwater.horizons.govt.nz to help people answer the questions in the survey.

“This includes an explanation on how targets were set, maps that show the provisional targets and magnitude of change required for each part of the region, and descriptions of the actions suggested to improve water quality. The scientific reports that have informed the targets and actions are available as well.

“We are also hosting a public roadshow across the region between 2-22 November which is an opportunity for communities to hear about all of this from our staff and ask questions. Due to the quantity of information needed to help people answer the survey, we aren’t able to offer a non-digital method of engagement, but those who attend the roadshow and hear the targets information from staff will be able to take hard copies of the survey away to fill in.”

Dr Daly says she encourages everyone to take a look, and head along to a roadshow because the feedback received will help for generations to come.

“Feedback to date, now and in the future, will help us develop policies that will sustain the mauri (life force) of waterways and their ecosystems, protect the places we treasure for generations, and provide for the wellbeing of communities within environmental limits.”

To find more information about roadshow details and the Oranga Wai process so far and freshwater in the Horizons region, as well as to register for an e-newsletter, go to freshwater.horizons.govt.nz.

The online survey at freshwater.horizons.govt.nz closes on December 13.

The water targets roadshow is heading to Palmerston North Cosmopolitan Club, Palmerston North, on November 22. The presentation will start at 6pm, but people are welcome to arrive up to 30 minutes early.