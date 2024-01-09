Horizons Regional Council is giving away Bee Cards until the end of February.

Horizons Regional Council has introduced a new fare structure that rewards people the more they use public transport.

All fares on Connect services moved to a zone structure from January 1, transport services manager Mark Read says.

“Instead of different prices for each service, the price is based on how far people travel. A trip within a single zone costs the same no matter where you live, with the price then increasing at a consistent rate as you travel through zones.”

A one-zone trip costs $2 for an adult using a Bee Card, then goes up $1.50 per extra zone travelled through. This simplifies the pricing for people and makes fares more affordable for Bee Card users.

“This does make cash fares slightly more expensive for people doing one-zone trips, which includes the urban networks in Palmerston North and Whanganui,” Read says.

“Drivers will be taking an educational approach until January 15, letting people pay the current lower cash fare if they have not brought the right change for the new fares.”

The fare-capping aspect of the new structure means people paying with a registered Bee Card will get free buses after taking a certain number of trips in a zone each week, Read says.

“The more you ride Connect services, the more free trips you get each week.

“The capping scales to acknowledge people travelling longer distances. Someone travelling between Feilding and Palmerston North each day – a two-zone trip – will only need to take seven trips before hitting the cap.”

Passengers must pay with a registered Bee Card to access fare-capping, as it ensures trips are accurately recorded each week.

Since the Bee Card is a key tool to access fare-capping, until the end of February Horizons is making it easier to get one, Read says.

“We will have free Bee Cards at Horizons’ offices in Palmerston North and Whanganui, as well as on buses. We will also be giving them away at events, such as weekend markets.

“You can also order a Bee Card online at beecard.co.nz, although there is a cost when ordering online.”







