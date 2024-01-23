One of the two new electric buses already operating in Palmerston North on the Connect Horizons Regional Transport network.

One of the two new electric buses already operating in Palmerston North on the Connect Horizons Regional Transport network.

International shipping issues have delayed the arrival of Palmerston North’s new electric bus fleet in the country.

Palmerston North and Ashhurst residents were to get the country’s first fully electric bus fleet at the same time the new bus network was launched on February 19.

However, the launch will now be delayed until March 4.

Tranzit general manager of bus and coach Jenna Snelgrove says while two of the company’s new electric buses have been operating on the existing network since January 19, the remaining tranche of buses are enroute from China. A shipping delay has meant they will be behind schedule.

“It is disappointing that our Palmerston North community has to wait a little longer for their 100 per cent electric bus fleet to be in service, but I’d like to assure them that when all 43 electric buses are on the road it’s going to be a positive game-changer,” Snelgrove says.

“Tranzit was informed by our international shipping partner that the delay was a byproduct of global shipping issues caused by shipping delays at the Panama Canal, which have subsequently added to congestion to the Suez Canal and congestion in other ports.”

Snelgrove says her team is preparing to ensure the buses are network-ready. This includes the installation of the Bee Card ticketing system, onboard telematics and certification paperwork. Tranzit has already installed chargers at its Palmerston North depot and employed a full quota of drivers to deliver the new network.

Horizons Regional Council’s manager transport services Mark Read says it’s unfortunate the shipping issue means the introduction of the new network will be pushed out by two weeks.

“Other options were considered: running the new network without 15-minute frequency at peak times, or sourcing diesel buses from around the country to cover the shortfall in vehicles.

“Both those options are not ideal. Running 30-minute frequency all day could reduce frequency at peaks for some users, while buses from elsewhere would not have correct ticketing technology and be branded with other regions’ public transport networks. Both options would likely cause confusion, difficulty and frustration for passengers.

“We believe delaying until we can launch the network on the full timetable with a fully electric fleet will avoid confusion and ensure the new network runs as it should from the beginning.”

The new network means more frequent buses and direct routes in Palmy, he says.

“We will be running free fares for a month from March 4 to give people another incentive to try out the new network.”

Not everyone is happy with the new routes and Palmerston North resident Robyn Douglas has launched a petition opposing the route changes.

At least 16 whole-length streets will be removed, leaving communities without a bus service through the heart of their neighbourhoods, she says.

“This plan immediately disenfranchises older and less-abled people within several areas of the city. The cost to these people within these neighbourhoods will likely be huge.”

Many of these areas are low-income and social housing neighbourhoods.

“A lifeline for some residents will be taken away from them. They report this is already affecting their feelings of wellbeing as they are very aware that they could not walk to a bus stop, which will now be much further away than they can manage,” Douglas says.

The petition can be signed at https://www.petitions.nz/palmerston_north_bus_route_changes19th_february_2024.

There are also paper copies of the petition at Awapuni Library, Te Pātikitiki, Roslyn Library and the Age Concern office in Vivian Street.

Horizons Regional Council stands by the principles of its new bus network

Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell and Passenger Transport Committee chairman Sam Ferguson say the new network was decided after extensive public consultation in 2021, during which people were given two general options: more direct routes, or routes that went down more streets.

“The feedback we got from 571 people, as well as groups we talked to directly (including groups dedicated to the elderly), was in favour of more direct routes. The 571 responses represented at that time the best engagement Horizons had achieved on a public transport matter. We have also heard consistently for many years people wanted easier-to-understand, direct and frequent bus services.”

Keedwell and Ferguson say with any change, there will always be people positively and negatively impacted.

“We are taking on board the feedback which is coming in and are already looking at options to add service to areas like Roslyn and Awapuni. This process does involve dealing with multiple stakeholders, including Tranzit and Waka Kotahi, and we will share progress when we are able to.

“However, we do stand behind the key principles of the new network – frequent, fast, direct and easy to understand – which reflect feedback we heard both during consultation in 2021 and further back.”







