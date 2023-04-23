Work to stabilise the Manawatū River near the bottom of Albert St is one of Horizons Regional Council's climate resilience projects. Photo / Supplied

Contractors have begun work on a rock-armouring structure along the true right bank of the Manawatū River, near the bottom of Albert St in Palmerston North.

The 210-metre-long structure is part of Horizons Regional Council’s work of continuing to improve the region’s climate resilience and flood protection.

“There will be traffic management in place and access to parts of the walkway will be closed, as large trucks and equipment will be operating in the area,” Horizons senior project engineer Diandri van Zyl says.

“We recognise this is an inconvenience in a high-use area, but this work is intended to stabilise the bank and improve the resilience of flood protection in the area, which protects a large portion of the Hokowhitu suburb.”

People might see machinery within the river during construction, van Zyl says.

“Work comprises stripping bank vegetation, cutting and shaping the bank, and constructing the armouring.

“We planned to complete the project this construction season, but delays caused by Cyclone Gabrielle mean we may have to put some work off until next season. Not completing the work this season will not result in vulnerable flood protection this winter.”

The work is part of a series of climate resilience projects Horizons is delivering in Rangītikei, Foxton, Palmerston North and the lower Manawatū River area after receiving $26.9 million from Kānoa, the government’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.

“Work has continued on other climate resilience projects, despite Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events slowing progress,” van Zyl says.

“Vegetation management has been undertaken on the Rangitīkei River between the Bulls Bridge and Scotts Ferry to increase the river channel capacity. This will allow more water to be conveyed during high flows.

“Horizons-owned land along the river about 10km from the river mouth will be revegetated to protect the stopbank, with a planting plan developed and plants procured for the upcoming planting season. This will also increase biodiversity in the area.”

Reinforcement of stopbanks that protect livelihoods near Tokomaru has also continued. The finished project there will result in uniform stopbanks with improved resilience.